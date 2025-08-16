Agotime Kpetoe Festival: Alex Segbefia celebrates Kente as symbol of Ghana’s heritage, future

The Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Alex Segbefia, has underscored the historical and cultural importance of Kente, describing it as a powerful emblem of Ghana’s heritage, pride, and identity.

He made the remarks at the 30th Anniversary of Agotime Kente Festival held on Saturday, the 16th of August 2025, in the Volta Region, where he represented the Vice President, Her Excellency Jane Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman.

Mr. Segbefia noted that before the national flag became a symbol of unity and sovereignty, Kente was already serving as an expression of Ghana’s cultural identity. “Before the flag was a symbol of our national identity, Kente served as an expression of our heritage,” he said, adding that the cloth later became a proud emblem during the independence struggle when national leaders wore it to assert cultural sovereignty.

According to him, the unique designs and motifs of Kente weave together history, philosophy, and politics, making the fabric both local and global in appeal. Today, it has gained international recognition, embraced by African diaspora communities in social and political movements, while also inspiring global fashion houses.

He paid tribute to the chiefs and people of Agotime, described as the custodians of Kente, for preserving its cultural value and hosting a festival that brings people together to appreciate Ghana’s aesthetics and philosophy. “I salute the people of Agotime who are our landlords and hosts, as well as the organisers of this festival, for bringing us together to celebrate what Kente symbolises,” he remarked.

Touching on the government’s role in sustaining culture and tourism, Mr. Segbefia highlighted the inauguration of the Ghana Tourism Authority Governing Board by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Abla Jifengomishi. He said the board, made up of qualified individuals from diverse sectors, is expected to collaborate with stakeholders across the tourism and creative arts value chain to position Ghana as a competitive tourist destination.

He observed that the Agotime Kente Festival itself was a model of how intentional cultural events could be used to boost tourism and the creative economy. He further noted that sustainable infrastructure remained a critical requirement in ensuring that tourists, both local and foreign, enjoy safe movement, affordable food, and access to quality medical care.

On the government’s broader development agenda, Mr. Segbefia referenced the President’s “Big Push” programme, which is set to invest $2 billion annually in infrastructural development over five years, targeting health, education, and transportation. He emphasised that the Volta Region would not be left behind, noting ongoing projects such as the Blekusu Sea Defence, the Eastern Corridor Road, and the reconstruction of the Ho-Denu Road.

He also mentioned the recent inauguration of the Ho Teaching Hospital Board, which he said was tasked with modernising operations, forging partnerships, and positioning the hospital to drive Ghana’s medical tourism ambitions. “One of the government’s ambitions is for Ghana to become an attractive destination for medical tourism in West Africa, with the Ho Teaching Hospital as a cornerstone of that agenda,” he added.

Addressing concerns raised by the chiefs and people of Agotime, particularly about water supply, Mr. Segbefia assured that the government would work with the Community Water and Sanitation Agency to connect the community to the Dome Water Project. He stressed that the government acknowledged the challenges faced by the people and would not leave them unanswered.

Reaffirming the administration’s bond with the people, he said: “We have always had a special relationship with you, and we do not take it for granted at all. We remain fully committed to building a stronger, fairer Ghana where systems work for all of us.”

Mr. Segbefia encouraged Ghanaians to use festivals such as the Kente Festival to deepen their understanding of cultural origins and heritage while working collectively to preserve traditions. He concluded by urging citizens to celebrate Ghana’s cultural output with pride and unity.