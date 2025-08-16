Ho: Woman burns 11-year-old son for misplacing his pen

A 25-year-old cook from Ho, Jemima Kwaku, is facing trial at the Ho Circuit Court for allegedly inflicting severe burns on her 11-year-old son with a heated pressing iron after he misplaced a pen at school.

The case, presided over by Judge Abdul O. Hakeem, was heard on July 21, where the accused pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing harm. Prosecutors, however, detailed to the court how the young boy endured a brutal punishment inside their home at Ho Barracks–New Town.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Noah Amuzu, the incident occurred on July 15. The court was told that Kwaku locked the child in a bedroom after he admitted to losing the pen she had purchased for him. The boy explained that a classmate had borrowed it and promised to return it, but his explanation did not appease his mother.

In a fit of rage, she allegedly plugged in a pressing iron and, once it was hot, pressed it against the boy’s belly, chest, lips, shoulders, backside, and several other parts of his body. The accused then threatened him not to disclose the ordeal to anyone.

The truth emerged days later on July 18, when the child’s class teacher noticed his withdrawn demeanor. After persistent questioning, he revealed his ordeal, prompting the teacher to escalate the matter to the headmaster, who in turn reported it to the police.

The police swiftly arrested Kwaku, while the boy was admitted to hospital for treatment. In her caution statement, the accused admitted to the act. Social workers have since taken custody of the child, who is receiving care and rehabilitation.

The accused has been remanded into prison custody and is expected to reappear in court on August 19.

The disturbing case has revived memories of a similar incident in May last year, when 62-year-old Margaret Gafa was arrested and prosecuted in Ho for burning her nine-year-old niece with a hot iron after she failed to sell all the kebabs she had been given before school. That child was also rescued and placed under social welfare care.