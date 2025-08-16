ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

MTN Ghana’s Shaibu Haruna emerges Chief Executive Officer of the Year 2025

By G.D. Zaney, Esq.
Awards MTN Ghanas Shaibu Haruna emerges Chief Executive Officer of the Year 2025
SAT, 16 AUG 2025
MTN Ghana's Shaibu Haruna emerges Chief Executive Officer of the Year 2025

This year’s Ghana Chief Executive Officer’s (CEOs) Vision and Awards has taken place in Accra, with Mr Shaibu Haruna, CEO, MobileMoney (MoMo) Ltd., emerging ‘CEO of the Year’.

The event, the 4th in a series, which took place on August 3, 2025, was organised by Globe Productions Ltd.

The objective of the Awards is to celebrate top-performing CEOs across more than 30 sectors to project their visionary leadership and measurable impact.

The award recognises Mr Haruna’s outstanding leadership, innovation and transformative impact within the Financial Technology (FinTech) sector.

Under his leadership, MobileMoney Ltd. has strengthened its position as a digital finance leader, accelerating financial inclusion and driving customer-focused innovation across Ghana.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr Haruna noted that the recognition was a testament to the incredible work of the MobileMoney Ltd. team as well as the entire Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Ghana team.

He pledged MTN Ghana’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital financial solutions that will empower individuals, businesses and communities across Ghana, and beyond.

Mr Haruna is a seasoned Executive with over two and a half decades of commercial experience in diverse businesses across Africa and the Middle East. His expertise spans Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs), Automobile, Financial Services, E-Commerce and Telecoms.

The past eighteen years of his career has been in telecoms/digital services, where he led channel and business transformation/turnaround in Ghana, Uganda, South Africa and Saudi Arabia markets.

A greater part of his telecommunications career has been with MTN where he spearheaded the highly-rated distribution model for MTN in Ghana, which has since been replicated across the majority of MTN Group markets.

In 2022,Mr Haruna was appointed CEO of MobileMoney Ltd., a subsidiary of Scancom Plc (MTN Ghana) and market leader of digital financial services.

Since its launch in 2009, MobileMoney Ltd. has remained committed to driving financial inclusion and contributed significantly to shaping the future of digital payments and unlocking economic opportunities for its customers.

Mr Haruna dedicated the Award to MoMo customers and the various stakeholder groups whose partnership, loyalty and commitment in using the MoMo platform have contributed to deepening financial inclusion in Ghana.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Secretary General of GFL, Abraham Koomson Helicopter crash was a failed coup plot against Mahama — GFL boss alleges

3 hours ago

Winneba: Police foil armed robbery attempt on MRB Rural Bank Winneba: Police foil armed robbery attempt on MRB Rural Bank

3 hours ago

Dominic Ayine replies Bar Council of England and Wales over call to reinstate Chief Justice Justice Torkornoo Dominic Ayine replies Bar Council of England and Wales over call to reinstate Ch...

3 hours ago

Oti region: Seven rescued after canoe capsizes in Tolomedzi after hippopotamus attack Oti region: Seven rescued after canoe capsizes in Tolomedzi after hippopotamus a...

3 hours ago

Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Godwin Edudzi Tameklo “Can Ghana Bar Association tell what should happen to the Chief Justice of the U...

4 hours ago

Ken Ashigbey Coalition demands state of emergency over galamsey violence clashes

4 hours ago

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe doubts Ghana’s defence mechanism

4 hours ago

Late Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala Bulsa Chiefs petition GAF to name new military barracks after fallen hero Squadr...

4 hours ago

E/R: Three Chinese nationals grabbed for galamsey at Akyem Abaam E/R: Three Chinese nationals grabbed for galamsey at Akyem Abaam

4 hours ago

Former Ghanaian boxer contests seat in Maryland Senate race Former Ghanaian boxer contests seat in Maryland Senate race

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line