Skipping Ceasefires: How Trump’s Quest for Glory Risks Ukraine and Europe

Peace is a powerful word. It promises relief from bloodshed, a return to stability and the hope of rebuilding shattered lives. Yet, peace can also be wielded as a political tool, shaped more by personal ambition than by careful diplomacy. Donald Trump’s latest remarks on the war in Ukraine expose this tension in striking fashion. After months of suggesting he would push for a ceasefire as the first step towards ending hostilities, Trump has now shifted his stance, declaring that only a permanent peace agreement, not a temporary truce, can resolve the war. On the surface, this may sound like a bold, decisive vision. In reality, however, it underscores both Trump’s disregard for the concerns of Kyiv and its European allies and his limited understanding of the intricate demands of international diplomacy. Behind the rhetoric lies something deeper: Trump’s enduring desire to secure a legacy-defining achievement, perhaps even a Nobel Peace Prize, regardless of the strategic consequences for Ukraine, Europe or the international order.

From Ceasefire to “Permanent Peace”

When Trump signaled on his way to the Alaska summit that he would not be content to leave without a ceasefire agreement, it aligned with Kyiv’s immediate priority. For President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s war-weary population, even a temporary halt in fighting offers space to regroup, protect civilians and stabilize fragile defense lines. For Europe, a ceasefire would mean reducing the risks of spillover escalation, energy shocks and refugee pressures. It was also the kind of pragmatic first step that most international mediators understand: lasting peace is rarely negotiated in one stroke; it is built gradually, beginning with fragile truces that may falter but often create the conditions for deeper talks.

Now, however, Trump has shifted gears. His claim that ceasefires “often do not hold up” is true in a literal sense, many do collapse, but dismissing them outright ignores their critical role in the broader logic of conflict resolution. Ceasefires, even temporary ones, serve as essential confidence-building measures. They allow adversaries to test whether the other side can keep its word, reduce immediate harm to civilians and open corridors for humanitarian aid. To discard this step is to assume that two bitter enemies, with profoundly incompatible war aims, can leap straight into signing a permanent agreement. It is a fantasy detached from both historical precedent and the lived experience of modern wars.

Kyiv’s Fears Realized

For Ukraine and its European allies, Trump’s pivot confirms long-standing anxieties. From the beginning, there has been concern that Trump views the war not through the lens of transatlantic security but as an opportunity to broker a quick, high-profile deal that burnishes his image. His rhetoric has often carried the undertone of impatience, suggesting that diplomacy should be about fast bargains rather than painstaking trust-building.

The new dismissal of ceasefires as unworthy or ineffective directly undercuts one of Kyiv’s core appeals. Ukraine has long argued that a ceasefire, properly monitored and enforced, could provide a platform for negotiations without immediately compromising its sovereignty or conceding occupied territory. By skipping this step, Trump essentially signals that he is less interested in Ukraine’s security concerns than in engineering a dramatic “big peace” moment. For Zelenskyy and European leaders, this validates earlier warnings: Trump’s instincts are not rooted in solidarity with the Ukrainian cause but in his own transactional calculations.

The European Dimension

Europe’s anxiety is not simply about Trump’s unpredictability but about the fragility of its own security environment. For leaders in Berlin, Paris, Warsaw and beyond, the path to peace in Ukraine is inseparable from the credibility of NATO, the deterrence of Russia and the long-term stability of the continent. A premature or poorly structured peace agreement risks freezing the conflict in ways that embolden Moscow, fracture the alliance and weaken Europe’s ability to respond to future crises.

Trump’s insistence on bypassing a ceasefire strikes many European officials as not only reckless but revealing of his limited grasp of how diplomacy actually works. The European Union, with its long history of negotiating delicate ceasefires in the Balkans and beyond, understands that even a shaky truce can reduce violence and lay the groundwork for more sustainable arrangements. By contrast, Trump’s rhetoric implies that diplomacy can simply vault over the difficult steps, achieving in one grand stroke what usually takes years of incremental negotiation. Such a view not only undermines confidence in his potential leadership but also signals to Moscow that the West may be divided on how to approach peace.

Trump’s Diplomatic Blind Spots

At the heart of Trump’s new position lies a revealing blind spot. His language reflects a businessman’s impulse for final deals rather than a diplomat’s patience for gradual progress. This was evident during his first presidency in his dealings with North Korea, where he sought a sweeping agreement with Kim Jong-un rather than incremental trust-building measures. The same pattern now repeats itself in his approach to Ukraine.

Diplomacy is not a real estate negotiation. Wars end not because one side dictates a permanent solution but because multiple layers of confidence, verification and compromise are painstakingly built over time. Trump’s dismissal of ceasefires ignores the structural role they play in creating trust, reducing violence and enabling humanitarian relief. It also underestimates the extent to which Russia and Ukraine’s demands remain fundamentally incompatible: Moscow seeks recognition of territorial gains, while Kyiv insists on full sovereignty over its land. Pretending that these chasms can be bridged in one stroke is not visionary; it is naïve.

The Nobel Peace Prize Shadow

Looming over Trump’s rhetoric is his enduring fixation with the Nobel Peace Prize. During his first presidency, Trump repeatedly complained that he was unfairly overlooked for the award, pointing to his overtures to North Korea and his administration’s role in facilitating Middle East agreements. His desire to secure such recognition remains evident, and the Ukraine war now presents itself as the ultimate stage for a grand achievement.

By dismissing ceasefires as inadequate, Trump elevates his own ambition above the incremental but vital steps of diplomacy. A ceasefire does not win Nobel prizes; it is messy, fragile and rarely celebrated. But a “permanent peace” brokered by Trump? That could deliver the global applause and historical legacy he craves. In this light, his rhetoric reveals less about a deep strategic plan and more about a narrative designed to crown himself as the singular figure capable of ending Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II.

The problem, of course, is that such ambition collides with reality. Lasting peace requires genuine buy-in from both parties, credible guarantees from external actors and structures for monitoring and enforcement. It cannot be imposed overnight by an American president, however ambitious. Trump’s fixation on personal glory risks overlooking the complexities that make peace possible in the first place.

Why Kyiv and Europe Should Remain Cautious

For Ukraine and its European partners, the implications are stark. Trump’s rhetoric may sound appealing to audiences exhausted by war, but it should be treated with caution. His shift away from ceasefires suggests a leader more interested in headlines than in building durable security structures. If pursued, his approach could pressure Kyiv into concessions that compromise its sovereignty or leave Europe vulnerable to future aggression.

Moreover, Trump’s tendency to personalize diplomacy, to see international relations as extensions of his own brand, poses risks to alliance unity. European leaders must prepare for the possibility that a Trump-led negotiation would prioritize speed and spectacle over substance, leaving them to manage the fallout. This means doubling down on intra-European coordination, reinforcing NATO’s deterrence posture and maintaining clear support for Ukraine’s right to self-determination.

Historical Lessons Ignored

History offers sobering lessons about the dangers of skipping ceasefires in pursuit of “permanent peace”. In conflicts from the Balkans to the Middle East, temporary truces have played crucial roles in creating the space for meaningful agreements. When ignored or dismissed, wars have often dragged on, with devastating humanitarian consequences. Trump’s framing, that ceasefires are worthless because they sometimes collapse, misses the point entirely: their value lies not in their permanence but in their ability to create breathing room and reduce immediate suffering.

By treating ceasefires as failures rather than as necessary stepping stones, Trump misrepresents the very logic of peacemaking. He reduces diplomacy to a binary choice, permanent peace or nothing, when in reality, most durable settlements are built in stages. For Kyiv and Europe, this means that embracing Trump’s rhetoric would amount to discarding the lessons of decades of conflict resolution.

Conclusion

Trump’s shift from advocating a ceasefire to demanding a permanent peace agreement reveals much about his worldview. It exposes a leader impatient with the complexities of diplomacy, eager for quick wins, and deeply motivated by the lure of personal glory. For Ukraine and Europe, it confirms earlier fears that Trump’s approach is not anchored in solidarity or strategy but in spectacle.

A genuine path to peace in Ukraine will be slow, fragile and fraught with setbacks. It will require temporary ceasefires, humanitarian corridors, and incremental trust-building before any permanent deal can even be imagined. Trump’s rhetoric short-circuits this reality, substituting ambition for strategy and personal legacy for collective security.

For Kyiv and its European partners, the message is clear: remain cautious, resist the temptation of grand promises and remember that peace built on ego is rarely peace that lasts.

The writer, a PhD-holding journalist and international affairs columnist, focuses on geopolitics, education policy and journalism’s future. He is a journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE, CCIJ and AJEN. Contact: [email protected]