Ghana’s Mpox Outbreak Enters Dangerous Phase as Cases Surge Past 340 - Accra Street Journal

Ghana’s Mpox outbreak has entered a critical and dangerous phase, with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirming 18 new cases, bringing the national total to 346 confirmed infections. This sharp increase signals a worrying shift in the trajectory of the disease.

Just weeks earlier, on July 14, Ghana had recorded 218 cases with no deaths, according to Modern Ghana. By July 22, however, the number had jumped to 257 cases, and the country recorded its first Mpox-related death, SKB Journal reported. The pace of infections and the onset of fatalities underscore the growing public health threat.

Mpox was first detected in Ghana in June 2022, when a handful of cases were confirmed. For most of 2023 and early 2024, the disease appeared to be contained, with sporadic cases and no major outbreaks.

But 2025 has seen a resurgence. Across the continent, Mpox remains a . The Africa CDC notes that in just the first quarter of this year, Africa recorded nearly as many cases as were reported in the entire year of 2024 ( CIDRAP). Ghana is now playing a significant role in that surge.

A global health update from the University of Nebraska Medical Center previously revealed 34 new Mpox cases in Ghana, raising the total to 79 at the time. The leap from 79 to over 340 in a matter of months highlights how rapidly the outbreak has escalated.

Why This Is a Turning Point

The acceleration of cases—combined with Ghana’s first recorded Mpox death—marks a dangerous shift. Experts warn that Mpox, which spreads through close physical contact, including rashes, body fluids, and contaminated objects ( World Health Organization), can spread faster if preventive measures are not urgently scaled up.

Reports indicate that the Western Region alone accounts for more than 50% of all cases, a concentration that suggests growing community transmission beyond isolated clusters.

Health authorities and experts are calling for heightened surveillance, public education, and access to treatment to curb the spread. If left unchecked, Ghana risks an even steeper surge in infections that could overwhelm its health system.

As in an earlier report titled "Mpox in Ghana Has Entered a Dangerous Phase". Ghana is at a turning point. The Mpox crisis can still be contained — but only if swift, coordinated, and nationwide action is taken now.