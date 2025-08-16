ModernGhana logo
Oti region: Seven rescued after canoe capsizes in Tolomedzi after hippopotamus attack 

By Kingsley Mamore 
SAT, 16 AUG 2025

A harrowing incident occurred in Tolomedzi, when a canoe capsized in River Nanum, resulting from being attacked by a hippopotamus, putting seven individuals' lives at risk.

The survivors, comprising five women and two men from Nanum Addo-Akura, were returning home from Kpelema, when the incident happened.

Fortunately, service boats were quickly dispatched to the river, and a rescue team comprising fisherfolks, swimmers, divers and local authorities sprang into action and all seven individuals on board were rescued safely.

Mr. Yaw Tinjo, an eyewitness to the accident, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the canoe split into two with water gushing in after encountering the hippo, causing it to sink.

The KpareKpare Assembly Member for the area, Mr. Isaac K. Kaliwa, expressed gratitude to the rescue team for their timely and swift response.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety of the community, especially after the Wildlife Division and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) educated residents on coexisting with hippos.

During their visit on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, the institutions urged the community to preserve the hippos, suggesting that the area could become an ecotourism site, bringing development and opportunities.

However, the recent attack has put fisherfolks' lives in danger, and the community’s fishing activities have come to a standstill.

The community’s fears and concerns have resurfaced, and it remains to be seen how the situation will be managed to ensure the safety of the residents while preserving the hippos.

