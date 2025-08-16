Artisanal workers in Berekum unhappy about declining interest of young people to learn craft

Mechanics and artisanal workers in the Berekum Municipality of the Bono Region have expressed concern about the declining interest of young people in learning the crafts.

They said though employable skill training was lucrative, many of the young people nowadays were unwilling to spend their time learning and creating decent jobs for themselves, basically because of their desire to 'get quick money'.

Mr Yaw Dauda, an interior car decorator shared his success story in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Berekum main garage saying, “I have been able to build my own house through the craft”.

He said despite his willingness to train the youth to learn the craft for free, many of the young people in the Berekum were not interested in learning.

Mr Prince Bosoma, a Mechanic also expressed similar sentiments and urged families to encourage their children to learn employable skills training to fetch themselves decent jobs and enhance their socio-economic livelihoods.

“It's unfortunate that this crop of young desire for white collar jobs. Scamming, gaming and sport betting are what the youth in Berekum are interested in. If that continues, then the future is bleak for Ghana”, Mr Orlando Claudio, a Carpenter stated.

However, he called on the government to support artisanal workers to expand their economic activities and contribute meaningfully to sustainable national development.

Mr Claudio noted that feeding apprentices willing to learn employable skills training also remained a daunting challenge.

He called on the government to come to their aid.

