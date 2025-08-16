How Angbabora Baaladong Defeats His Own Argument Against British Imperialism

In this Era of Globalization and Cosmopolitanism, in the memorable words of Prof. Anthony Kwame Appiah, the globally renowned and former President Barack H. Obama-decorated and celebrated Ghanaian-born British-Ghanaian-American Philosopher, Cousin of King Charles, III, Cambridge University-trained Philosopher and Grandson of Sir Stafford Cripps, former Chancellor of Britain’s Exchequer and, of course, Dauphin of Eminent and Erudite Ghanaian Lawyer, Mr. Joseph “Joe” Appiah, the sometime Arch-Lieutenant to Prime Minister and, subsequently, President Kwame Nkrumah, it is downright and unarguably absurd for any reasonably well-educated citizen, whoever and wherever they may be, to cavalierly and/or facilely presume their nationality or national identity to constitute an autarky or a geographical and a geopolitical island on its own. This, unfortunately, is the philosophically and the logically odd impression that the critically-thinking reader gets from the Baaladong rejoinder to the Bar Council of England and Wales and the Commonwealth Lawyers’ Association (BCEWCLA), captioned “Rejoinder: Ghana Will Not Bow to Colonial-Era Commands” (Modernghana.com 8/15/25).

Now, it is not clear to Yours Truly precisely why Mr. Francis Baaladong supposes that legal experts from the very country and/or kingdom that historically bequeathed Ghana her National Democratic Congress-bastardized Parliamentary Democracy to reserve absolutely no right to call out the flagrant and the egregious violation of the credibility and the integrity of Ghana’s Judicial System that is currently under siege by the perennially Anti-Judicial Institutional Establishment of the John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Now, we make mention of the fact of our governance system having been decidedly, execrably and despicably “bastardized” by the key operatives of the National Democratic Congress because absolutely nowhere in the advanced and civilized democratic world do we find incongruously combined or haphazardly and incongruously cobbled together a British type of Westminster Parliamentary Democracy and an Executive Presidency of the sort and the kind putatively associated with the governance system and political culture of the United States of America, a country that is almost invariably and routinely maligned, if not outright despised, by the top-echelon leadership of the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-founded faux-revolutionary institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress. Now, the foregoing constitutional mishmash and veritable ersatz does not seem to me to be the intellectual handicraft of people who truly understand and/or appreciate what it means to be objectively designated as a country that has genuinely attained an enviable status of a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

I suppose what I really wanted to highlight in the preceding sentence was the “Cash-and-Carry” populist ideological establishment of the “State-Capturing” National Democratic Congress, which has fooled absolutely no levelheaded and forward-looking and progressive-thinking Ghanaian citizen. Even so, in so haughtily attempting to rejoin the all-too-legitimate and the morally righteous call by the legal experts of the English-Speaking World At Large, including the East-African Republic of Rwanda and, perhaps, the Democratic Republic of Liberal as well, an apparently cynical Mr. Baaladong conveniently ignores the fact that the very progressive and morally and politically righteous pushback against the Mahama 2.0 regime’s foolhardy attempt to eviscerate the independence and the integrity and, of course, the credibility of Ghana’s Judicial Establishment is a solemn call by legal experts and practitioners from each and every corner of the English-Speaking World, except for the United States of America, a country which the Socialist/Left-Leaning government of the National Democratic Congress both compulsively envies and resents at the same time as not deserving of its respect absolutely in any way, at least listening to the readily accessible public pronouncements of Ghana’s current Foreign Minister and Minister-in-Charge of ECOWAS or West-Africa’s Regional Integration, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa.

In short, by conveniently ignoring the fact that the calling out or the vehement pushback against President Mahama’s at once morbidly dictatorial and megalomaniacal attempt to effectively nullify the credibility and the integrity of Ghana’s Judicial System, Mr. Baaladong, somehow, farcically hopes to convincingly rationalize the patently and the politically and/or the democratically irrational and philosophically and unarguably untenable. The Rejoiner or the Rejoinder Writer’s argument is at once inescapably and inextricably indefensible because the so-called prima-facie case that has been allegedly or supposedly established by the Immortalized Dr. Joseph (Nana Kwame Kyeretwie) Boakye Danquah-mooted or originally proposed National Council-of-State, has absolutely no statutorily binding authority or remit on the Mahama Presidency, being that the Ghana National Council-of-State is purely in the capacity of an Advisory Body whose decisions or counsel the President-of-the-Day is absolutely in no way obligated to to either approve or compulsorily act upon.

Significantly and interestingly, under both two nonconsecutive tenures of President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama, the Ghana National Council-of-State clearly appears to have become a rough-and-ready instrument of convenience for the perpetration of wanton atrocities against the Ghanaian citizenry. In the hands of Mr. Mahama, the Ghana National Council-of-State has tended to be almost invariably used to facilitate the politically motivated assassination of both the individual and the professional integrity of prominent and influential members of the country’s Civil Service - especially members of the Apex Court Establishment appointed by New Patriotic Party-sponsored Presidents- whom President Mahama has deemed to be implacably hostile to his legions of widely alleged wanton acts of Kleptocratic and State-Capturing Criminality.

Ghanaians witnessed such acts of wanton character and professional-conduct assassinations by Ghana’s most infamous architect of the Anti-Judicial War of Nullification under the tenures of such NPP-appointed Apex Court Presidents as Retired Chiefs Justice Georgina Theodora Wood and Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and, presently, of course, Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo.

As well, the mere submission of, for the most part, anonymous petitions by dubious characters of shady civic or citizenship profile against an Incumbent Chief Justice or any Judge or Justice of the Superior Court, via the abracadabra and largely vague or clearly muddled and specifically, and perhaps even deliberately, undefined multi-sectional Article 146 of Ghana’s 1992 Republican Constitution, is absolutely no justification for what unimpeachably appears to be a politically motivated attempt to eviscerate the globally established Principle of Checks-and-Balances that underpin all credible Constitutional Democracies of the kind that the Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress claims to be both studiously practicing and faithfully and staunchly upholding.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

August 15, 2025

E-mail: [email protected]