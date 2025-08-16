Franklin Cudjoe doubts Ghana’s defence mechanism

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has raised alarm over what he describes as the steady deterioration of Ghana’s defence capabilities, blaming years of political interference, opaque procurement practices, and chronic underinvestment in military infrastructure.

His concerns come in the wake of efforts by the Ghana Armed Forces to work with international experts to investigate the August 6 helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region that claimed the lives of two ministers and six others.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue, Mr. Cudjoe insisted that Ghana’s military remains severely under-resourced despite the government contracting billions of euros in loans in recent years. He called for urgent reforms to ensure procurement is transparent and free of partisan manipulation, warning that failure to act would leave both soldiers and civilians dangerously exposed.

He stressed that the country’s defence readiness has been on a steep decline.

“I can’t believe the life of me that we have an Armed Forces whose success is systematically in decline. We couldn’t have borrowed almost €13 billion in the last eight years, and we couldn’t retool our platform simply because we were afraid that if we did, the opposition would take it on.

“Indeed, the opposition all the time, the likes of Okudzeto and the late Murtala, questioned these purchases not because they doubted the fact that we needed them but because they feared that all these things are procured quietly and the moment you give an opportunity to a government entity to create a personnel to harness our resources, they mess it up.

“At the whole front, we are told that the things we have there that we call equipment, if Togo comes here in two minutes, we will be run over. Assuming terrorists are listening. The response time of the army, what were they going to even use in responding? It was a regional minister who was telling us about response time. He is like a layman. Why should we be listening to him when he says the army was there in record time? With what tools?” he stated.

Mr. Cudjoe maintained that unless Ghana makes bold, transparent investments in its defence sector, the Armed Forces will remain unprepared to counter emerging threats.