Coalition demands state of emergency over galamsey violence clashes

  Sat, 16 Aug 2025
Mining Ken Ashigbey
SAT, 16 AUG 2025
Ken Ashigbey

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey (GCAG) is calling on government to declare a state of emergency in areas hardest hit by illegal mining, warning that the escalating violence now poses a direct threat to the nation’s sovereignty.

The appeal follows a violent attack on police officers during an anti-galamsey operation. The Coalition said video evidence of armed miners confronting security personnel shows the alarming scale of lawlessness that has taken root in mining communities.

It commended the Inspector-General of Police and the officers involved for their bravery but stressed that the assault marked a turning point, proving that illegal mining has moved beyond an environmental disaster into a full-blown national security crisis.

“We have lost too much already,” the statement said. “When criminals attack state security with impunity, Ghana's sovereignty is under direct threat.”

The Coalition urged government to respond with decisive action. It called for the declaration of a state of emergency in all regions where illegal mining is rife, and pressed for expanded intelligence operations alongside the deployment of a joint police-military task force to track down those responsible for the violence. It further demanded the seizure and forfeiture of all equipment used in the illicit trade and the prosecution of financiers and beneficiaries who profit from it.

The GCAG also called for accountability at the local level, insisting that Municipal Chief Executives and police commanders in affected areas where enforcement has failed should be dismissed and investigated for possible negligence or collusion. The group welcomed the arrest of an Assembly member allegedly linked to the recent attack but urged law enforcement to intensify efforts to apprehend all others involved.

Made up of civil society organisations, professionals, traditional leaders and other stakeholders, the GCAG reiterated its determination to fight illegal mining in line with the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), and the 1992 Constitution. It warned that unless urgent action is taken, the destruction of Ghana’s resources and the growing boldness of galamsey operators will undermine both security and development.

