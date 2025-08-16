Former Ghanaian boxer contests seat in Maryland Senate race

Mr Jeroboam Yahu Nii Armah Blackwell, a former boxer and businessman of Ghanaian descent now living in the United States of America, has filed to contest Democratic incumbent Senator Carl W. Jackson in the upcoming Maryland's Legislative District 8 election.

Mr Armah Blackwell, who leads the Grand Old Party (GOP) nomination is a prominent figure in his community and a 7th-generation Royal Osu GaDangme.

A statement issued in Accra said the former professional boxer was not only vying for a seat that has seen no GOP presence in 126 years, but also seeks become the first elected African American Senator of District 8.

The 2026 Maryland Senate election will be held on November 3, 2026, to elect senators in all 47 districts of the Maryland Senate.

Mr Armah Blackwell is the first Osuman Lumor from the Osu GaDangme Diaspora.

It said the King-at-Large hailed from the Royal Dowouna-Saban Atsen Family of House Adukpono We, Kinkawe, the Armah Blackwell Clan, and his heritage informs his commitment to service and community.

His candidacy represented more than just a political challenge; it embodied a hopeful change in direction for Maryland's future, it added.

The statement said at the core of Blackwell's campaign is a groundbreaking vision for educational reform.

He has proposed an initiative that aims to reshape the high school curriculum in Maryland by reintroducing vocational training, or “Trades,” into the curriculum.

It said during his campaign, Mr Armah Blackwell said, “Hunger makes thieves out of us all,” emphasising the link between economic opportunity and criminal behavior.

He proposed that addressing hunger and providing educational opportunities could significantly reduce crime rates.

Mr Armah Blackwell's vision encompasses a comprehensive framework for young adults that prepares them for the real world.

“He believes that high school graduates should not only receive a diploma but also have the skills necessary to thrive in the workforce,” it said.

His policy includes: A High School Diploma- the foundational achievement for students transitioning into adulthood, a Skilled trade offering certifications in skills that are in demand by employers, and career Placement Services**: Assisting students in finding jobs that match their new qualifications.

Others are credit establishment- teaching students how to build their credit effectively, and credit management- providing resources to manage their finances wisely.

The rest are first home buyer resources- preparing them for home ownership, crucial in building wealth and stability, and business start-up resources- encouraging entrepreneurial endeavors.

Mr Armah Blackwell emphasised that when young adults graduate without real-world skills and necessary resources, it heightens the risk of them seeking alternatives in the streets.

Mr Armah Blackwell said his approach to education reform offered a glimmer of hope, promising to equip future generations with the tools they need to succeed and contribute positively to society.

“My leadership presents an opportunity to fundamentally change the narrative of Maryland's youth, creating a pathway that empowers them from an early age,” he added.

GNA