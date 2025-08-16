CTRGHANA, Radio Central to clean up parts of Cape Coast to mark GBC's 90th anniversary

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation's (GBC) Central Region Station, Radio Central 92.5, in collaboration with Citizens Taking Responsibility GHANA (CTRGHANA), has hosted a day's clean-up exercise in select areas of Cape Coast, as part of GBC's 90th anniversary celebration.

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) commenced its 90th-anniversary celebrations on July 31, 2025, with a series of public lectures to commemorate the corporation's extensive history of broadcasting in Ghana. The event was held at the Broadcasting House.

Following the national launch in Accra, GBC's ten regional and five district radio stations across Ghana are mandated to coordinate local events in their respective areas to highlight their presence and promote the ongoing 90th anniversary celebration.

Rationale and beneficiary communities

Mr. Kingsley Nana Boadu, President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Central Region and a staff member of GBC, who spoke to journalists from Tantri on Saturday, August 16, 2025, during the cleanup, noted that the exercise forms part of the station's corporate social responsibility, raising awareness about the importance of cleanliness within the immediate surroundings of the station's operations.

He asserted that unsanitary conditions were a precursor to cholera outbreaks and "it was just fitting and proper to help clean and desilt gutters to improve the sanitary situation of the metropolis," he stated.

Boadu, however, took the opportunity to caution all Cape Coasters to refrain from littering, particularly into drains, which could cause floods when it rains.

Collaboration Highlights

The clean exercise was a collaborative effort between CTRGHANA (sponsors of Manta Mu Nsem programme on GBC Radio Central) and Hon. Alhassan Lamidi, popularly called 'Big Man', and Hon. Rikki Abdul Razak Amadu, Assembly Members for Ayikoo Ayikoo and Kadadwen and Kotokuraba Electoral Areas respectively.

Dr. Thomas Appiah, founder of CTRGHANA, who was heavily involved in the exercise, expressed his gratitude to the Assembly Members and all those who joined the clean-up, urging all citizens to cultivate the habit of rising to the occasion without relying on government. "The time has come for us to come together to do things for ourselves without relying on government. That is the way to go," he encouraged.

Outcomes and Recognition

The crowning glory of GBC Radio Central's clean-up exercise was the presence of the Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer for Cape Coast, Hon. George Justice, at the venue of the programme.

Mr. Arthur expressed his gratitude to Radio Central for the initiative, committing to rename the dual carriage from Nkamfoa Station to Third Ridge in honour of the station. Furthermore, he pledged to repair the road from the GRIDCO junction to GBC Radio Central and enhance street lighting for improved illumination.

Significance

The exercise was highly successful, demonstrating effective collaboration between a local radio station, civil society organization, assembly members, and community inhabitants to achieve a shared objective. We can only hope that the Manta Mu Nsem show on Radio Central will continue to grow in strength and provide more citizen-led development initiatives in the future.

Conclusion

Madam Janet Mensah, host of the 'Manta Mu Nsem' programme on GBC Radio Central, 95.5 mgh, expressed her sincerest gratitude to her colleagues, particularly the team supporting the show's production. She also extended her appreciation to Dr. Thomas Appiah and the CTRGHANA members for their fruitful collaboration with GBC Central, positively impacting lives in Cape Coast and enhancing livelihoods.