Build (SAR) Satilite Efficiency Than DSTV Attacks, Sam George

In the wake of mourning the departed 8 galant states men of the helicopter crash that occurred at Obuase Akrofuom district of the Ashanti Region on the 6th of August , the country formally known as Gold Coast has come to a stand still.

These men were assigned officially to go and launch a program to curb the activities that could deprive Ghana of good water and food due to illegal gold mining but fate eluded them yet-to know why their heli crashed .

Ghana, the gateway to Africa has its flags flying half pass due to the fact that illegal gold mining taken the center of the country thus destroying the water bodies as well as the forest hence fighting it has resulted the lost of prominent figures of the country .

Wailing and sadness has clouded the nation compelling the President H.E John Mahama to declare 3 days of national mourning of the defense minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah , the minister of environment science technology and innovations Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohamed , acting deputy national security coordinator Alhaji Muniru Mohammed , Dr. Samuel Sarpong vice chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress as well Samuel Aboagye Nadmo coordinator and former parliamentary candidate for Obuase .

The army crew piloting the Ghana Air Force helicopter Harbin Z-9 who as well lost thier lives are Sargent Leader Peter Bafami Anala ,

Flying Officer Manin Twum- Ampadu and Ernest Addo Mensah .

The course of the accident would be known after the retrieval of the black box but preliminary facts attribute the accident to bad weather and lack of communications with the Aviation department as the chopper vanished on the radar many times.

The minister of communications Hon. Sam Nartey George a bossom freind and boss of the late defense minister in recent times has come neck to neck with DSTV , the Digital Satellite Television a direct broadcast satilite service owned by Multi Choice and based in South Africa for high tariff charges .

Ghanaians are asking if his office is entitled to only this agenda whilst their telephone networks are not working in the remote areas .

Many are of the view that laxory come with

expense and cost so why is the ministry so concern about a television broadcast satilite for the rich whiles the MTN , Airtel , Tigo subscribers are limited to network ..

Preliminary conversations about the helicopter crash according to the aviation center , it lost communication with the chopper on its radar and there again to the people at the site assume it to bad weather .

Hon George must as at now be thinking of Investing in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) which is an effective tool for detecting vessels or flights using the reflection of radar waves to image the earth and detect objects in honor of his boss Dr. Omane Boamah .

There again building of communication satilites accros the rural areas ... Effective telecommunications In between the forest areas where the real illegal mining is on going could help networking remotely , visually as well and this should be of a call to duty at the ministry of communication, digital technology and innovations where honorable Minister Sam Nartey George finds himself not watching DSTV