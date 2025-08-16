ModernGhana logo
“Can Ghana Bar Association tell what should happen to the Chief Justice of the UK?" — Edudzi slams Bar Council of England

  Sat, 16 Aug 2025
SAT, 16 AUG 2025
The Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Godwin Tameklo, has sharply criticised the Bar Council of England and Wales and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA) for demanding the reinstatement of Ghana’s suspended Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude A.E.S. Torkornoo.

Taking to his Facebook wall, Mr. Tameklo questioned the legitimacy of foreign legal bodies attempting to wade into Ghana’s internal judicial matters, warning that such interventions risk undermining the nation’s sovereignty.

“Can the Ghana Bar Association tell what should happen to the Chief Justice of the UK? Let’s respect ourselves,” he wrote.

Mr. Tameklo insisted that Ghana’s 1992 Constitution provides a clear legal framework for addressing petitions brought against members of the judiciary, including the Chief Justice, and therefore any attempt to pressure the state from outside must be resisted. He emphasised that due process must be allowed to proceed without what he described as external interference.

His remarks followed a joint statement from the Bar Council of England and Wales and the CLA, which expressed “deep concern” about Justice Torkornoo’s suspension, warning that it posed a threat to judicial independence and the rule of law in Ghana. The two bodies urged authorities to restore her immediately, a call that has since sparked widespread debate at home and abroad.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, who became Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice in June 2023, was suspended earlier this year after a petition alleging misconduct was admitted for consideration by the President and referred to the Judicial Council. While some legal experts argue that the suspension was consistent with constitutional procedure, others have condemned it as politically motivated and damaging to the credibility of Ghana’s judiciary.

The issue has since become a flashpoint in Ghana’s legal and political discourse. For critics like Mr. Tameklo, foreign commentary risks inflaming the matter further rather than strengthening judicial accountability. For others, however, the intervention by respected international legal bodies reflects legitimate concern over the independence of Ghana’s courts.

As the petition process unfolds, the controversy continues to divide opinion within Ghana’s legal fraternity, while also drawing intense scrutiny from global legal and human rights organisations.

