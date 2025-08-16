Xenophobic Attacks: ARRA Expresses Concerns, Urges Ghana and Nigeria to Protect Rights and Livelihoods of Nigerian Immigrants

The Asylum and Refugee Rights Advocacy Foundation, also known as the Asylum And Refugee Rights Advocacy (ARRA), has expressed deep concern over recent reports of targeted protests, looting, and destruction of businesses owned by Nigerian immigrants in Ghana, describing the incidents as clear violations of fundamental human rights and a breach of both national and international legal protections. The organisation asserts that all countries have a binding duty to uphold the rights of immigrants within their territories, in line with constitutional guarantees, international treaties, and regional agreements.

In a statement signed by Dr. Okey James Ezugwu Esq, legal Practitioner, Assistant Comptroller General of immigration service (rtd) and Founder and Executive Director of ARRA, the organisation warned that the wave of attacks and intimidation threatens not only the security of Nigerians in Ghana but also undermines the principles of regional integration, human dignity, and the rule of law across West Africa.

“What we are witnessing in Ghana is a disturbing pattern of xenophobic aggression, economic intimidation, and deliberate destruction of livelihoods — acts that have no place in a modern, law-governed society,” Dr. Ezugwu stated. “Immigrants, regardless of nationality, are entitled to protection under the host country’s constitution, as well as international instruments to which Ghana is a signatory.”

ARRA emphasised that under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, all persons within its territory enjoy the right to life, personal security, property, equality before the law, and freedom from discrimination. The foundation stressed that the recent mob actions — including looting and destruction of shops owned by Nigerians — constitute unlawful deprivation of property, targeted discrimination, and violations of due process.

The statement further highlighted that Nigerian immigrants in Ghana are protected under the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Residence and Establishment, which guarantees the rights of ECOWAS citizens to enter, reside, and establish businesses in member states without fear of arbitrary expulsion, harassment, or collective punishment. These protections are reinforced by the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which upholds property rights, non-discrimination, and security of person.

“It is irrelevant whether some individuals are accused of unlawful conduct — such matters must be handled through lawful arrest, fair trial, and due process, not mob justice or collective reprisals,” Dr Ezugwu said. “Failure to prevent, investigate, and punish such acts of violence not only emboldens perpetrators but also exposes the state to international responsibility.”

ARRA called on the Government of Ghana to take immediate, visible, and decisive action to:

Prevent further attacks on Nigerian-owned businesses and residences, Prosecute perpetrators of looting and violence, Compensate victims for the loss of property and livelihoods, and Uphold ECOWAS treaty obligations in good faith.

The non-governmental organisation also urged the Government of Nigeria to step up diplomatic engagement, provide legal assistance and emergency relief to affected citizens, and strengthen mechanisms for rapid response to threats against Nigerians abroad.

“African leaders must move beyond rhetoric. We need proactive, institutional measures to ensure that no immigrant — whether a refugee, asylum seeker, or regular migrant — lives in fear for their safety or livelihood. The protection of immigrants is not charity; it is a legal obligation under binding treaties,” Dr Ezugwu concluded.

ARRA further appealed to African Union leaders, ECOWAS authorities, and the United Nations system to closely monitor the situation in Ghana and to offer technical and policy support to both countries in addressing the root causes of anti-immigrant sentiment.

Signed:

Dr Okey James Ezugwu Esq.

Founder & Executive Director.