Bolgatanga Technical Institute shut down after night of violent unrest

  Fri, 15 Aug 2025
FRI, 15 AUG 2025

The Bolgatanga Technical Institute (BOTECH) has been ordered shut indefinitely following a violent overnight riot in which parts of the campus were set ablaze.

The disturbance, which broke out late last night and raged into the early hours, left the school’s library and the senior housemaster’s office in ruins. Thick smoke billowed across the campus as frantic staff and security personnel tried to contain the destruction.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident but say the exact trigger for the chaos is still unknown.

Bolgatanga Technical Institute shut down after night of violent unrest

