Rotary Club of Ho inspires children in Kpogadzi with robotics and STEM skills

The Rotary Club of Ho has celebrated its 40th anniversary by inspiring children in Kpogadzi, a community in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region, with robotics and STEM skills.

The initiative, undertaken in partnership with LIFE-MAC Africa, aimed to bridge the digital gap between rural and urban communities while guiding young learners toward science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Executive Director of LIFE-MAC Africa, Courage Tetteh, said the children were taught to use basic materials to build sensors for checking humidity, water levels, and detecting objects. They were also guided to construct streetlights and robots. He explained that the programme adopted a practical, hands-on approach to spark interest, with the hope of influencing the children’s educational and career paths.

Programs Manager of LIFE-MAC Africa, Benjamin Aklama, stressed the project’s sustainability and expansion to other communities. “We will revisit this community and many others to whet the appetite of our younger siblings in STEM education because the world is STEM. The World Bank data suggests that a lot of African children do not show interest in STEM education, and we believe that it is because they don’t interface with it early enough. So that is the gap we are trying to bridge,” he said.

“At least we will come back six more times before this phase of the project will conclude, and I believe that will ground the children a little bit in STEM,” he added.

Rotary Club of Ho Project Coordinator, Simon Fafali Awumey, said the STEM training was part of a wider effort to improve human resource capacity and living standards in Kpogadzi. Under the economic empowerment component, community members were trained in bead-making, liquid soap production, and slippers decoration.

“This is geared towards providing women with skills to help them become economically viable to earn some revenue to support their livelihoods,” Mr. Awumey noted.

The anniversary also featured a career mentorship programme to guide young people in making informed choices about their futures.

As part of the celebrations, about 700 members of the Rotary, Lions, and Leo Clubs converged on Adaklu Kpogadzi to plant trees and paint a classroom block at the community’s basic school. Earlier, the Rotary Club of Ho had commissioned a library, ICT lab, sanitation and water facilities for Precious Pearls Preparatory School, and a solar-powered mechanised water system for the Gbi Kledzo community in the Hohoe Municipality.

A billboard reinforcing the Club’s commitment to eradicating polio was unveiled, and members painted a classroom block at Ho Dome E.P. Basic School in Ho.

President of the Rotary Club of Ho, Maxwell Wallahs Affram, said all the anniversary projects were chosen to make a real difference in the lives of residents, especially children and women. “It is our hope and aim that we will touch lives as Rotary stands for ‘service above self,’ and our focus is to make an impact in the lives of the people we serve. Coming to Kpogadzi today has created a real impact in the lives of children in robotics, ICT, among others,” he said.