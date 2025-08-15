ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘IGP deliberately detaining Sir Obama Pokuase despite meeting bail terms’ — Miracles Aboagye

Politics Aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye
FRI, 15 AUG 2025
Aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has criticised the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, over the arrest and continued detention of social media activist Sir Obama Pokuase.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist was arrested on Tuesday, August 13, in connection with a social media post about the proliferation of firearms.

The police, in a statement issued the same day, said he was picked up to assist in investigations aimed at tracking down persons in possession of illegal ammunition.

Despite reports that Sir Obama Pokuase has met all his bail conditions, he remains in police custody.

In a social media post on Friday, August 15, Miracles Aboagye described the situation as a dangerous precedent and a deliberate attempt to punish the NPP activist.

“You are setting a very dangerous and slippery precedent that will cut deep into the progress we have made in this country with the way your service is deliberately punishing Sir Obama Pokuase.

“State power isn’t and cannot be used to pursue personal vendetta nor to satisfy personal emotional cravings,” he wrote.

“The gentleman has satisfied his bail bonds, certified by the courts. It makes no sense to say he stays in custody until you write to Controller and get feedback before you release him,” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Reinstate suspended Chief Justice Torkonoo without delay — Bar Council of England to Mahama Reinstate suspended Chief Justice Torkonoo without delay — Bar Council of Englan...

2 hours ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye ‘IGP deliberately detaining Sir Obama Pokuase despite meeting bail terms’ — Mira...

2 hours ago

DStv to pay GHS10,000 daily fine for failing to submit pricing data DStv to pay GHS10,000 daily fine for failing to submit pricing data

2 hours ago

Omane Boamah, 5 other helicopter crash victims laid to rest Omane Boamah, 5 other helicopter crash victims laid to rest

4 hours ago

Vocal counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt Galamsey is not what killed August 6 crash victims — Counsellor Lutterodt

4 hours ago

Ghanaian policy analyst and honorary Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons Galamsey is not solvable at Ghana’s current level — Bright Simons

5 hours ago

Auditor-General report uncovers over GH¢43m spending in Ada districts for 2024 Auditor-General report uncovers over GH¢43m spending in Ada districts for 2024

5 hours ago

Paga hospital struggles with outdated equipment, appeals for urgent support Paga hospital struggles with outdated equipment, appeals for urgent support

6 hours ago

State funeral: ‘Let’s move in the direction of peace’ — Mahama on August 6 helicopter crash State funeral: ‘Let’s move in the direction of peace’ — Mahama on August 6 helic...

6 hours ago

‘We thought you’d live forever because your life was so bright’ — Omane Boamah’s Children pay tribute ‘We thought you’d live forever because your life was so bright’ — Omane Boamah’s...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line