‘IGP deliberately detaining Sir Obama Pokuase despite meeting bail terms’ — Miracles Aboagye

Aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has criticised the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, over the arrest and continued detention of social media activist Sir Obama Pokuase.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist was arrested on Tuesday, August 13, in connection with a social media post about the proliferation of firearms.

The police, in a statement issued the same day, said he was picked up to assist in investigations aimed at tracking down persons in possession of illegal ammunition.

Despite reports that Sir Obama Pokuase has met all his bail conditions, he remains in police custody.

In a social media post on Friday, August 15, Miracles Aboagye described the situation as a dangerous precedent and a deliberate attempt to punish the NPP activist.

“You are setting a very dangerous and slippery precedent that will cut deep into the progress we have made in this country with the way your service is deliberately punishing Sir Obama Pokuase.

“State power isn’t and cannot be used to pursue personal vendetta nor to satisfy personal emotional cravings,” he wrote.

“The gentleman has satisfied his bail bonds, certified by the courts. It makes no sense to say he stays in custody until you write to Controller and get feedback before you release him,” he added.