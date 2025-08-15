DStv to pay GHS10,000 daily fine for failing to submit pricing data

MultiChoice Ghana, operators of DStv, has been hit with a GHS10,000 daily statutory fine for failing to submit pricing data requested by the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations.

The decision follows a recent standoff between the ministry and MultiChoice over a proposed 30% reduction in subscription fees in response to the recent depreciation of the cedi.

MultiChoice rejected the proposed reduction even after a seven-day ultimatum from Minister Samuel Nartey George, describing it as untenable. This prompted the ministry to demand pricing data for further engagement.

The requested data includes a breakdown of bouquet prices, tax components, and comparisons with at least six other African countries to support negotiations aimed at making subscription fees more affordable for Ghanaians, whom the minister says have been overcharged for years.

During a meeting with the company, the Minister announced that the National Communications Authority had invoked the statutory fine with immediate effect and would continue applying it until the necessary information is provided.

“The regulator informed me that you requested an extension until Monday. Under the Electronic Communications Act (ECA), every day that an operator fails to provide requested information attracts a GHS10,000 penalty. I agreed to wait until Monday rather than starting charges immediately, as the difference of a few days was not critical at that stage,” Mr George said.

“As of today’s meeting, the regulator has confirmed that the requested information has still not been provided. This makes it impossible to have a meaningful engagement, as the data we need to justify or challenge your pricing has not been submitted. From today, therefore, the Ministry will begin applying the statutory fine of GHS10,000 per day until the full information is received,” he added.

The minister stressed, “The law is clear, and we will enforce it. If necessary, we can freeze accounts to protect consumer interests.”

According to him, once the data is submitted and “the evidence shows taxes are the sole reason for high prices, I will advocate for a tax review. If not, we expect DStv to comply with our directive to make subscriptions more affordable.”