‘Close for a day so we don't close forever’: French pharmacies to go on strike

Pharmacists across France are staging a one-day protest on Saturday, warning that government cuts to generic drug discounts could spell the end for many of their businesses.

Nine out of 10 pharmacies are set to close their doors in protest, under the slogan: "Close for a day so we don't have to close forever."

Pharmacists are warning that government plans to slash commercial discounts on generic medicines could have devastating consequences for their businesses – and worsen drug shortages.

According to the Union of Pharmacy Trade Unions (Uspo), 92 percent of French pharmacies plan to stay closed on 16 August.

“In many areas, 100 percent of pharmacies will be closed,” the union reported, citing a survey of 4,500 pharmacies – more than half of them not Uspo members.

'A fight for survival'

A decree published on 6 August reduces the cap on discounts for pharmacies from laboratories to 30 percent from September, down from the current 40 percent – with a further reduction down to 20 percent planned by 2027.

These discounts form a crucial part of pharmacists' income – about a third of their margin. They are also declared to the health insurance system, enabling the State to push manufacturers to lower drug prices and rein in public health spending.

Uspo is demanding an "immediate suspension" of the decree, warning it puts thousands of local pharmacies at risk.

"This is a death sentence for vulnerable pharmacies," Patrick Raymond, Uspo president for the Bouches-du-Rhône department, told news agency AFP.

"Large pharmacies will be able to hold out initially by laying off staff, but generic drug manufacturers will turn to better-paying foreign markets. That's what will happen."

Philippe Besset, president of the Federation of Pharmacy Unions in France (FSPF), echoed this, telling France Info: "It's a fight for survival for small pharmacies."

He warned the cuts would wipe €20,000 a year from a typical pharmacy's profit, accelerating closures – 260 pharmacies closed last year, and 140 more have closed since January.

"We don't want an American model, with large pharmacy chains in cities," he said. "We want to keep pharmacies in villages and neighbourhoods."

'A gift to the pharmaceutical industry'

Pharmacists feel they have been let down by politicians.

"We have been betrayed by François Bayrou, by the prime minister himself, who took this measure against the minister of health,” Besset said.

He called the decree "a gift to the pharmaceutical industry", the price for which would ultimately be paid by the health system, and hopes that parliament will reverse the decision when the social security finance bill is debated.

In a statement, the French Greens voiced their support for pharmacists, calling for "the immediate withdrawal of this decree and a return to negotiations with the trade unions".

However, not all professional bodies in the sector are backing the 16 August shutdown. The FSPF has declined to formally join, noting that many pharmacies would already be closed on that date given that 15 August is the Assumption Day public holiday.

But the inter-union group – including Uspo, FSPF, UNPF, Federgy and UDGPO – is planning another nationwide closure on 18 September, and then every Saturday from 27 September in a bid to maintain public pressure on the government.

