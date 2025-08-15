Galamsey is not what killed August 6 crash victims — Counsellor Lutterodt

Vocal counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt, has dismissed suggestions that illegal mining contributed to the August 6 helicopter crash.

The crash, which occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, claimed the lives of all eight people on board, including two ministers, who were en route to Obuasi for the launch of an anti-galamsey initiative.

Following the tragedy, many commentators linked galamsey to the incident and called for a ruthless approach to end the menace.

However, speaking at the interfaith burial service and funeral ceremony at the Black Stars Square in Accra on Friday, August 15, Counsellor Lutterodt insisted that the crash should not be tied to illegal mining.

“Taking steps is right, but these people were not killed because of galamsey. Please, in the line of duty, anything can happen, so we will not associate, excuse me. Galamsey is a menace, it is a canker. We are all against it. We are all looking forward to responsible mining.

“We will not associate their death with this. We will remind the families and loved ones anytime we want to fight this menace and this canker of irresponsible mining,” he said.

He stressed, “I’ve said it before, we can still mine our waters and be responsible. If you all remember, the programme that was organised was to help those who know how to mine, but do it responsibly. All of us should put our hands on deck and let’s do it.”