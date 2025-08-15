ModernGhana logo
GJA schedules Ashanti Regional chairmanship election rerun for August 21

  Fri, 15 Aug 2025
GJA schedules Ashanti Regional chairmanship election rerun for August 21
FRI, 15 AUG 2025

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will hold a rerun of its Ashanti Regional Chairmanship election on Thursday, August 21, 2025, following a ruling by the Association’s Elections Dispute Adjudication Committee (EDAC).

According to the GJA Elections Committee, the decision comes after the EDAC reviewed a petition and submissions from stakeholders, ultimately calling for fresh polls to guarantee fairness, transparency, and strict compliance with the Association’s electoral rules.

As part of preparations, a composite Ashanti Region Voters’ Register will be published this week on the GJA website and the regional platform before being made available to candidates.

The Committee also announced arrangements for proxy voting. Eligible members who wish to vote by proxy must apply to the Elections Committee Chairman with proof of eligibility and a valid national ID. Once approved, applicants must download and complete proxy forms in triplicate, submitting them to the Elections Committee, the Electoral Commission’s presiding officer, and the designated proxy. All applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 18.

The rerun will take place at the Electoral Commission’s regional office in Kumasi, with polls opening at 9:00 a.m. and closing at 3:00 p.m. Only the Ghana Card or a passport will be accepted as identification.

Officials from the Electoral Commission will supervise the process, working alongside a representative from the Ashanti Regional GJA. Ballots will be counted immediately after polls close, with results announced on the spot.

The GJA Elections Committee has encouraged all eligible members in the region to participate and uphold the Association’s core values of integrity, unity, and professionalism.

