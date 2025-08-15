Galamsey is not solvable at Ghana’s current level — Bright Simons

Ghanaian policy analyst and honorary Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, says the fight against illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey, cannot be won at the country’s current level of national organisation.

In a social media post on Friday, August 15, Mr Simons argued that without policy momentum and political will, no amount of security deployment will yield results.

“Galamsey is NOT SOLVABLE at Ghana’s current level of national organisation. It doesn’t matter how many soldiers, police, national security, and judges we throw at the issue.

“Why? Because it needs both POLICY MOMENTUM and political will. We are close to the political commitment but nowhere near the policy readiness,” he wrote.

The debate over how to end galamsey has intensified following the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight Ghanaians who were travelling to the launch of an initiative aimed at tackling the menace.

While some have called for a ruthless approach to end the crisis, Mr Simons warned the efforts may fail due to what he calls 'Katanomics.'

Katanomics, as used by several scholars, is a pattern of policymaking in Ghana marked by short-termism and a lack of accountability, where politicians prioritise immediate gains over sustainable, well-evaluated solutions.

The concept describes a system in which policies are rolled out rapidly without proper planning, monitoring, or opportunities for national learning, often resulting in poor policy outcomes and limited impact on public welfare.