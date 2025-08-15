ModernGhana logo
Chief of Staff urges youth and women empowerment, tradition-based democracy at African Political Parties Summit

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
FRI, 15 AUG 2025

Chief of Staff to the President of Ghana, Hon. Julius Debrah, has called for deliberate efforts to empower young people and women while grounding democratic systems in African traditions and values.

He made the remarks during the closing session of the African Political Parties Summit, held in Accra over three days.

Speaking on behalf of His Excellency President John Malama, Hon. Debrah reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to inclusive governance and people-centred political engagement, noting that hosting the summit reflected Ghana’s own development vision under the “Resetting Agenda,” the foundation of the current administration’s campaign and ongoing reforms.

“Our future depends on our commitment to promote youth and women in public affairs,” Debrah told delegates from across the continent. “If we don’t act with intention, we may lose our chance to shape Africa’s tomorrow.”

He stressed that Africa’s sustainable future hinged on giving young people and women a central role in governance and decision-making, warning that without bold and proactive measures, the continent risked missing the opportunity to build resilient and inclusive political systems.

Debrah also commended the summit’s focus on embedding democracy within African traditions and cultural heritage. He cautioned against adopting foreign systems of governance without adapting them to reflect local values, history, and societal structures.

“You cannot build a functioning democracy if it’s not rooted in the psyche and heritage of your people,” he said. “Otherwise, we’re just building castles in the air.”

The Chief of Staff welcomed the integration of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 into the summit’s final declaration, describing it as an important step in aligning national and continental development priorities.

“It’s refreshing to know that Agenda 2063 is not being treated as just a continental policy document but as a guiding priority for political action,” he remarked.

On behalf of President Malama and the government of Ghana, Debrah officially declared the summit closed, thanking all participants for their dedication and contributions to shaping the continent’s democratic future.

The African Political Parties Summit brought together political leaders, civil society representatives, and youth and women’s groups from across Africa to discuss ways to enhance civic engagement, strengthen democratic institutions, and ensure political inclusion. The gathering provided a platform to develop a roadmap toward governance systems that are both responsive to the people and firmly rooted in African heritage.

