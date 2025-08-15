ModernGhana logo
H.E. Jeffrey Radebe urges African leaders to build politics for next generation

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
FRI, 15 AUG 2025

South Africa’s Special Envoy of President Cyril Ramaphosa, H.E. Jeffrey Radebe, has called on African political leaders to move beyond short-term electoral gains and embrace a long-term vision that places the next generation at the heart of governance.

Delivering his closing remarks on the final day of the 2025 African Political Parties Summit in Accra, Ghana, H.E.Jeffrey Radebe challenged delegates to confront the structural and cultural limitations of current African politics, urging them to reimagine it as a tool for intergenerational service rather than a race for political survival.

“Our politics must serve the next generation, not just the current one,” he declared, stressing the responsibility of today’s leaders to leave behind a legacy that extends far beyond their terms in office.

The summit, held under the theme “From Politics to Prosperity: Strengthening Inter-Party Collaboration for Africa’s Development and Economic Transformation,” brought together senior politicians, party leaders, and representatives from across the continent to explore ways to advance inclusive governance, strengthen democratic institutions, and promote economic transformation.

Speaking against the backdrop of political polarisation, stalled development efforts, and the delicate balance between democratic progress and stability in many African countries, Radebe’s message resonated with the summit’s core purpose: maturing Africa’s leadership culture to unlock sustainable progress.

Throughout his address, he urged leaders to abandon “small politics” and repetitive rivalries in favour of a values-driven vision that will outlast their personal tenure.

“True leadership is proven when the work you begin survives your departure from office,” he told the gathering.

Radebe pressed for practical steps toward building trust between political rivals, recommending that every political party present a commitment to initiating at least one good-faith national dialogue with a principal rival within the next 12 months, focused on a shared development priority.

While praising continental blueprints such as the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), he warned that these initiatives risk remaining “only documents unless our politics matures enough to sustain them.”

