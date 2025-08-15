Helicopter crash: “Life is fragile, tomorrow is never promised and every moment matters" – Bagbin pays tribute

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has paid glowing tribute to the eight victims of the August 6, 2025, military helicopter crash, lauding their unwavering dedication and selfless service to Ghana.

Addressing mourners at the burial ceremony on Friday, August 15, Mr Bagbin described the departed as “gallant souls” whose passing underscores the uncertainty of life.

“Life is fragile, tomorrow is never promised, and every moment matters. As we honour their legacy, may we draw strength and wisdom from the way they lived—and the way they left,” he said.

He extended Parliament’s deepest sympathies to the bereaved families, assuring them that the entire nation stands united in their grief.

“May the Almighty console us who remain in this transient world, and grant us the fortitude to continue their unfinished work. May the angels receive these noble souls with fanfare befitting their service,” Mr Bagbin added.

Two of the victims — Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed — were buried on August 10.

The remaining six, interred on Friday, were Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East Samuel Aboagye, NDC Vice Chairman Dr Samuel Sarpong, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Full tribute by Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament:

Teach us to realize the brevity of life, so that we may grow in wisdom – Psalm 90:12

The cruel hands of fate have plucked from our midst, eight radiant stars whose light illuminated our nation's path.

Though duty called me beyond our borders when the tragedy struck, my spirit has walked alongside our grieving nation every step of this sorrowful journey.

Today, I stand before you soaked in tears. I stand here with a heart shattered by this irretrievable loss, yet overflowing with gratitude for the extraordinary lives that graced our land. With profound sorrow weighing upon my soul, I pay homage to our departed comrades: 1. Dr. Edward Omane Boamah; 2. Hon. Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed; 3. Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna; 4. Dr. Samuel Sarpong; 5. Mr. Samuel Aboagye; 6. Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; 7. Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu; and 8. Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah. These gallant men were the very embodiment of Ghana's highest aspirations. They were the loving hands that cradled children, the wise voices that guided families, the charitable hands that fed families and whole communities, the compassionate hearts that uplifted our dear country.

104 | Honouring Our Fallen Heroes Just days ago, many of these fallen heroes stood among us, united in grief as we bid farewell to our dear friends and comrades, Kobina Ade Coker and Sam Pee Yalley. Like us, these fallen heroes came to honour the memory of their compatriots and to say goodbye to comrades they cherished.

None of them imagined then that their end would follow hard on the heels of Ade Coker and Sam Yalley. This cruel twist of fate has left me heartbroken and heavy with sorrow. As I lay these fragrant blossoms of memorabilia on their graves to signify their impactful existence, let us take cognizance of the fact that they were once ministers whose visionary policies sowed seeds of progress; that we once had technocrats whose expertise steered our nation's course; that a dear colleague parliamentarian once lived whose interventions sparkled with insight; and that three courageous helicopter crew members once existed who served with diligent dedication till their final breaths.

Rest in peace, faithful servants of the nation. The heavens may have claimed their mortal forms, but their legacy remains etched in the laws they championed, the institutions they strengthened, the lives they transformed, and the hope they inspired. Even in their sudden departure, these gallant souls have gifted us a powerful reminder: life is fragile, tomorrow is never promised, and every moment matters. As we honour their legacy, may we draw strength and wisdom from the way they lived—and the way they left.

To the bereaved families, I offer not just the condolences of Parliament, but the collective embrace of a nation united in grief. May the Almighty console us who remain in this transient world, and grant us the fortitude to continue their unfinished work. May the angels receive these noble souls with fanfare befitting their service.

Rest in peace, faithful servants of the nation Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana