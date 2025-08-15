Early flagbearer elections was the best decision taken by NPP — Afigya Kwabre North MP

The Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has praised the New Patriotic Party’s decision to conduct early flagbearer elections.

The ruling party has slated January 31, 2026, as the date to elect its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

On Tuesday, July 29, the NPP opened nominations for interested members at a fee of GHS100,000 for picking and GHS500,000 for filing.

Party stalwarts such as former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, and former Education Minister Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum have all picked their forms.

Reacting to this in a social media post on Friday, August 15, the NPP lawmaker noted that some of the campaign messages and narratives from certain camps reinforce the need for an early election.

“The more I listen to some of the campaign messages, the more I am convinced that the decision to have our presidential primaries early in January was the best decision taken by the national council!

We just need to clear this hurdle as quickly as possible and focus on the real issues,” he wrote.

His comment follows arguments that holding the presidential primaries earlier will provide an opportunity to mend broken relationships from the tightly contested polls, ensuring a united front for the next general elections.