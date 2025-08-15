Police dismantle Ahafo Acherensua ‘wee’ base, arrest five

Asutifi Police Command in the Ahafo Region has arrested five individuals for smoking marijuana and destroyed their makeshift structures in the Ahafo Acherensua enclave.

The operation followed numerous complaints about the district's rising crime rate, much of which, according to police, is linked to marijuana users.

The Police Commander, Superintendent Opoku Yamoah, who led the operation, said the move was part of efforts to curb crime in the area. He deployed 21 police officers to raid two “wee bases” at Acherensua, resulting in the arrest of five suspects and the burning of four bases.

Those arrested were identified as Derrick Ntora, 18, a worker; Samuel Agbeko, 19, a labourer; Sumaila Sulemana, 20, an illegal miner; Adams Fuseini, 30, an illegal miner; and Fataw Dokoli, 20, a tricycle rider.

The suspects were arraigned and subsequently granted bail by the court on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. They have been ordered to reappear on August 26, 2025.

The latest operation comes just weeks after a similar raid in Ahafo Kenyasi, which led to the arrest of 16 commercial sex workers and five marijuana smokers.