BoG to impose 5-year credit ban on loan defaulters in sweeping banking reforms

Loan defaulters in Ghana could soon face a five-year ban from accessing credit from any financial institution, under sweeping new measures by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) aimed at reducing the country’s high levels of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs).

Governor of the BoG, Dr. Johnson Asiama, told Heads of Banks at a post-Monetary Policy meeting that the directive is designed to safeguard the banking sector’s profitability, liquidity, and solvency from the destabilising impact of chronic loan defaults.

“All banks will be required to identify and take firm action against deliberate defaulters to ensure that credit obligations are honored. A new Credit Risk Management Directive, aligned with Basel principles, will set minimum standards for underwriting, monitoring, and provisioning,” Dr. Asiama stated.

Under the new rules, commercial banks and other regulated lenders will be mandated to publish the names of blacklisted defaulters twice a year — on June 30 and December 31 — in at least two national newspapers and on their official websites. The five-year ban would run concurrently with these public disclosures.

The Governor also outlined several upcoming regulatory directives. These include a Bancassurance Directive to strengthen governance in insurance-banking arrangements, a Large Exposures Directive to curb concentration risk, and new guidelines to diversify banks’ loan portfolios.

A Liquidity and Capital Resilience Directive will require banks to hold sufficient high-quality liquid assets to cover a 30-day stress scenario, while closing loopholes that have enabled the artificial lowering of reserve requirements, including the misclassification of deposits.

“We will also introduce a framework for managing interest rate risk in the banking book, strengthen capital planning through the Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process, and embed more robust stress testing to ensure early detection of vulnerabilities,” he said.

Dr. Asiama further announced tougher enforcement of the Foreign Exchange Act and Guidelines for Inward Remittance Services. Banks and payment service providers will now be required to submit weekly reports detailing inward remittances and related foreign exchange credits to Nostro accounts.

He made it clear that “No FX swaps within remittance operations, no remittance terminations without Bank of Ghana approval, and no application of unprescribed FX rates” will be permitted. Violations will trigger sanctions under the Payment Systems and Services Act and the Banks and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act.

According to Dr. Asiama, these reforms form a single, coherent regulatory framework that will not only enforce compliance but also position Ghana’s banking sector to withstand future shocks, enhance global competitiveness, and contribute more effectively to sustainable economic growth.