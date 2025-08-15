Omane Boamah’s wife remembers how kenkey and fish brought them together

Mrs. Rita Omane Boamah has shared a deeply personal and heartfelt remembrance of her late husband, Ghana’s Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, whose life was cut short in the Ghana Air Force helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6.

Speaking at the state funeral in Accra on August 15, she traced their love story back to a chance encounter on a medical school bus — a meeting that blossomed into a marriage enriched with laughter, late-night walks, and shared plates of kenkey and fish. She said their nightly strolls for the popular Ghanaian dish soon became “the hallmark” of their relationship. “KB, as I affectionately called you, we were destined to be together,” she recalled.

Her tribute painted the picture of a man whose devotion to family remained unshaken despite the demands of public office and a medical career. She spoke of his daily ritual of bathing or dressing their children each morning, guiding their studies, and still making time to play with them. “You were the definition of a genuine person with a pure heart of gold,” she said.

Dr. Omane Boamah was among eight victims of the Z-9 helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region while en route to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Community and Cooperative Mining Programme. The tragedy also claimed the lives of Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, NDC Vice Chairman Samuel Sarpong, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Closing her tribute, Mrs. Omane Boamah addressed her husband in words heavy with love and loss: “Kofi B, thank you for loving me. Thank you for loving the children. With God's help, I will take care of mummy and the three kids, knowing you will be watching over us from heaven.”

Read full tribute below:

When peace like a river attended my way, when sorrow like sea billows roll, whatever my Lord, thou has taught me to say, it is well with my soul.

KB, as I affectionately called you, we were destined to be together. Though I was not a medical student, fate brought us together on that fateful day when I boarded the Medical School bus.

Our friendship started and was nothing short of love and adventure. Our night walk from my home to buy Kenkey and fish and vice versa. I always looked forward to visiting you in school so we could embark on our love walk to buy kenkey and fish. Thus, our walk to buy kenkey and fish became our hallmark.

In fact, I saw a father in you because you were the exact replica of my dad. You also confirmed to me, when you first met my dad, that you knew you had found in me a partner for life.

I had no doubt you will be a loving and perfect father to our children. You were truly God-sent. Your commitment and love was such that you proposed we got married on my birthday. And we have always had a double celebration on my birthday, which I was looking forward to this year also.

When we started having kids, you were a wonderful father. You were a great source of hope to me and the children. Despite your busy schedule as a medical doctor and later in your political roles, you either bathed the children every morning or dressed them up while I bathed them.

You were their favourite teacher because you knew their syllabus back to back. You always had a strict timetable for their private studies yet you made room for their play and adventure. You were truly a family man- the definition of a genuine person with a pure heart of gold.

In our years of marriage, you always asked, Abena Rita, what will you do when I am not around? I never answered and till today I don't have an answer. I will, with the help of God, take care of mummy and the three kids. Knowing who you are, I believe you will be looking down on us to guide us through the heavens.

Kofi B, thank you for loving me.

Thank you for loving the children.