State honoured helicopter crash victims with dignity and grace — Manasseh Azure

Investigative journalist and author, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has commended the government for the manner in which it honoured the victims of the August 6 helicopter crash.

He had earlier criticised the handling of the remains at the crash site, particularly the use of jute sacks instead of body bags.

However, in a social media post on Friday, August 15, during the state interfaith burial service and funeral at the Black Stars Square, Manasseh Azure said the fallen heroes were finally accorded the respect they deserved.

“Aside from the initial mess at the crash site, the state honoured the fallen heroes’ memory with dignity and grace,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the state-sponsored interdenominational funeral for eight Ghanaians, including two ministers, who died in the crash, is underway.

The ceremony began with the burial service for six of the victims, all Christians, followed by interment at the Military Cemetery at Tse Addo.

They are Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, NDC Vice President Dr Samuel Sarpong, Acting Deputy NADMO Director Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

The remaining two victims, Dr Murtala Mohammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, were laid to rest on Sunday, August 10, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Their bodies were identified through forensic DNA analysis after being burnt beyond recognition.

Dignitaries, bereaved families, sympathisers, and members of the public have gathered at the Black Stars Square for Friday’s ceremony.