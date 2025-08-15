Copyright Monitoring Team vows crackdown on TV stations airing movies without permission

The Copyright Monitoring Team (CMT) of the Copyright Office of Ghana has vowed to clamp down on television stations that air movies without the consent of their rightsholders.

The latest action by the team comes after Nigerian movie producers and directors accused some Ghanaian TV stations of showing their works without seeking approval.

The CMT says the practice violates the Copyright Act, 2005 (Act 690) and deprives producers of income to sustain their craft.

On August 1, the CMT, working with the Ghana Police Service, raided Accra-based Fast TV for unlawfully broadcasting the movie Unseen Beauty, produced by Unique Films and arrested the CEO.

The raid followed a formal complaint lodged by the production house.

“Showing audiovisual content on a TV station without permission from the rightsholder amounts to a gross violation of the economic rights of the producer of such content,” the statement from the CMT stressed.

The copyright watchdog has cautioned that more enforcement operations will follow.

The team urged all broadcasters to desist from airing movies or other audiovisual works without securing prior authorisation from their owners.