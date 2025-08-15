ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.81 interbank on August 15

CediRates Spotlight Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.81 interbank on August 15
FRI, 15 AUG 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has experienced a slight depreciation in value against the US dollar on Friday, August 15, 2025, with an average buying rate of GHS10.64 and a selling rate of GHS11.11.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS11.60 for dollar purchases and GHS11.90 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS10.79 for buying and GHS10.81 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS14.28 for buying and GHS14.99 for selling. The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS14.64.

The euro is also trading at GHS12.34 for buying and GHS12.97 for selling at forex bureaus, while the interbank rate stands at GHS12.59.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Afriex are offering dollar rates is GHS10.60 each for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex are offering GHS14.38 and GHS14.36 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

Afriex and Lemfi have quoted GHS12.36 each for the euro for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS11.50 and GHS11.56 respectively.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Omane Boamah’s wife remembers how kenkey and fish brought them together Omane Boamah’s wife remembers how kenkey and fish brought them together

1 hour ago

Copyright Monitoring Team vows crackdown on TV stations airing movies without permission Copyright Monitoring Team vows crackdown on TV stations airing movies without pe...

1 hour ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.81 interbank on August 15 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.81 interbank on August 15

1 hour ago

Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tankoh-Computer NDC will provide continued support and representation to Omane Boamah’s family —...

1 hour ago

Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tankoh-Computer NDC must win Akwatia by-election in honour of Omane Boamah — Tankoh-Computer

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Tribute of wife of late NDC Vice Chairman Samuel Sarpong Helicopter crash: Tribute of wife of late NDC Vice Chairman Samuel Sarpong

3 hours ago

Nkwanta SHS headmaster apologises to GES for unauthorised food appeal interview Nkwanta SHS headmaster apologises to GES for unauthorised food appeal interview ...

3 hours ago

Late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah and wife, Mrs. Rita Omane Boamah State funeral: ‘I will, with God’s help, take care of your mum and the children’...

3 hours ago

Mrs. Rita Boamah, the wife of the late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah State funeral: ‘You were a great source of hope to me and the children’ — Omane ...

3 hours ago

State funeral for 8 helicopter crash victims underway; six to be buried today State funeral for 8 helicopter crash victims underway; six to be buried today 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line