NDC will provide continued support and representation to Omane Boamah’s family — Tankoh-Computer

The Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tankoh-Computer, has assured that the party will continue to support the family of his late boss, Dr Edward Omane Boamah.

Dr Omane Boamah, who until his passing served as Minister for Defence, died in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, along with seven others while en route to Obuasi for a state ceremony.

Speaking to the media at the burial service and state funeral for all eight victims on Friday, August 15, Tankoh-Computer said the party will step in to complete anything the late minister had started to ensure the family does not lack support.

“They’ve lost a son, but we are there to represent them. They still have other sons they can rely on. We will give them the shoulder they need as a family. We will continue whatever Omane started and see it to its logical conclusion.

“Although naturally it will not be easy for them, we will continue to do whatever Omane was doing for them as their son. The children still have fathers — a lot of fathers — and their party to give them the shoulder they need to continue life,” he said.

Dr Omane Boamah is among six of the victims, all Christians, whose burial service was held at the Black Stars Square in Accra before interment at the Military Cemetery at Tse Addo.

The others are NDC Vice Chairman Dr Samuel Sarpong, Acting Deputy NADMO Director Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

The remaining two victims; Dr Murtala Mohammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, were buried on Sunday, August 10, in line with Islamic traditions after forensic DNA confirmed their identities.