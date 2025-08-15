Anlo Chiefs pay courtesy call on NPA Boss Edudzi Tameklo

A high-powered delegation from the Anlo Dukor Council has paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (Esq.).

The delegation was led by the Awadada of Anlo, Torgbi Agbesi Awusu II, on behalf of the Awomefia of Anlo Traditional Area, Togbi Sri III.

Members of the delegation who paid the visit on Wednesday included Togbi Joachim Acolatse V, Fiaga of Kashi; Togbi Baku IV, Fiaga of Denu; Togbi Agyeman, Fiaga of Adidome; Togbi Tuduabor III, Fiaga of Anloga, and Mama Wotorbe III, President of the Anlo Queens Council. Members of the 2025 Hogbetsotso Planning Committee were in attendance.

In his remarks, Torgbi Awusu II conveyed the greetings of Awomefia Togbi Sri III to the CEO, Mr. Tameklo and indicated that the Chiefs and people of Anlo were proud of his legal acumen and sterling public service as a son of the area.

He said Mr. Tameklo’s exploits in the legal profession in defending the rights of people who were unjustifiably treated, the effective role he played as the Director of Legal Affairs of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the transformative leadership he has demonstrated at NPA were exemplary and a motivation for the people of Anlo and Volta Region as a whole.

“We follow your rising profile with great pride from legal career, Director of Legal Affairs of NDC and the new sense of purpose he brought to the NPA. It is a source of inspiration for the people of Anlo and the whole Volta Region. As your fathers, we are proud of your achievement,” he said.

Torgbi Awusu II congratulated Mr. Tameklo on his appointment as the Chief Executive of NPA and indicated that “your appointment is not a surprise.”

He lauded Mr. Tameklo for exemplifying the disciplined nature of the people of the Volta Region and urged him to keep achieving more success in his career.

“Since you came to the office, everything is going on smoothly. More grease to your elbows. We will support you to continue to do your work well,” he assured.

Torgbii Awusu II extended a special invitation to Mr. Tameklo to participate in this year’s Hogbetsotso Festival slated for the first Saturday in November.

He said the Awomefia Togbi Sri III would be happy to receive the NPA Chief Executive at the festival.

Torgbii Awusu II said the focus of this year’s Hogbetsotso was unity and development hence the theme: “Building Bridges from Common History to Common Destiny.”

He said the people of Anlo were more united now than before and indicated that the unity was needed to support the development of the area.

He said the Hogbetsotso Festival would be preceded by a grand economic forum to train the chiefs of the area on facilitating development.

In response, Mr. Tameklo thanked the Chiefs for honouring him with such a high-powered delegation.

He thanked the Chiefs for the special invitation to participate in the Hogbetsotso Festival and indicated his readiness to support the organization to ensure its success.

“I will do everything to make sure that Hogbetsotso is well organized. I will personally make sure that whatever is in the minds of the planning committee will be a success,” he assured.

The NPA Boss expressed joy at the manifest show of unity by the presence of the Chiefs in the delegation.

Mr. Tameklo stressed the need for the chiefs to sustain the unity to drive development in the area.