Nkwanta SHS headmaster apologises to GES for unauthorised food appeal interview  

  Fri, 15 Aug 2025
The Headmaster of Nkwanta Senior High School, Mr. Solomon Sarpong Bagmae, has issued a public apology to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Acting Oti Regional Director of Education for granting a media interview without the necessary authorisation.

The incident stems from an interview Mr. Bagmae granted on August 4, 2025, during which he appealed for food support for West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates in the Nkwanta Municipality. The appeal came amid the ongoing Nkwanta conflict, which had disrupted school activities and forced many students to stay away from campus.

His remarks, however, drew official sanction, leading to his suspension from duty. The GES maintains strict protocols requiring heads of institutions to seek prior approval before speaking to the media on official matters.

In his apology, Mr. Bagmae clarified that the media report did not fully capture the reality on the ground. He explained that contrary to suggestions of a sudden surge in candidate numbers, none of the three senior high schools in the municipality had registered additional students for the WASSCE. Rather, all candidates counted had been registered earlier with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

He also noted that food supplies had been provided to the schools before the crisis, following a directive for candidates to return to class to prepare for their exams. Mr. Bagmae admitted that his comments may have unintentionally exaggerated the school’s needs, explaining that his motivation was to advocate for the welfare of students whose studies had been disrupted by the unrest.

“I did not intend to disrespect or undermine the government, the Ghana Education Service, or any other authority,” he stated, offering an unreserved apology to all education authorities and stakeholders who had worked to create a safe environment for candidates.

He further assured the public that WASSCE candidates at Nkwanta SHS are now sitting their exams in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere.

The Nkwanta conflict, which has periodically disrupted life in the municipality, has posed significant challenges to education in the area, with authorities and stakeholders working to restore normalcy and ensure that academic schedules remain on track.

