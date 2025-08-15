State funeral: ‘I will, with God’s help, take care of your mum and the children’ — Omane Boamah’s wife

Mrs Rita Boamah, the wife of the late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has pledged to remain strong for their family following his death in the August 6 helicopter crash.

Mrs Boamah described her husband as a loving partner, a devoted father, and “a genuine person with a pure heart of gold.”

In an emotional tribute read on her behalf at the state funeral at the Black Stars Square in Accra on Friday, August 15, the widow expressed optimism that her husband will be guiding them from heaven.

“I will, with God’s help, take care of mommy and the three kids, knowing who you are, I believe you will be looking down on us to guide us through from the heavens,” she said.

The couple’s love story, she recalled, began on a medical school bus and blossomed over simple routines like late-night walks to buy kenkey and fish.

She noted that despite his demanding career, Dr Boamah was deeply involved in raising their children.

“You were a great source of hope to me and the children. Despite your busy schedule as a medical doctor and later in your political roles, you either bathed the children every morning or dressed them up well,” she said.

Dr Omane Boamah is among six of the victims, all Christians, whose burial service is being held at the Black Stars Square in Accra before interment at the Military Cemetery at Tse Addo.

The others are NDC Vice Chairman Dr Samuel Sarpong, Acting Deputy NADMO Director Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

The remaining two victims, Dr Murtala Mohammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, were buried on Sunday, August 10, in line with Islamic traditions after forensic DNA confirmed their identities.