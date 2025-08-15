The Better is always the Best

The economic strength of Germany (number One in Europe, number Four in the world) is also based on the high-performance education system on all levels for free in schools and universities, and with payment in companies...to the apprentices and employees. Since the end of WWII, the Dual Vocational Training is standard in Germany and all Germans who want to be bankers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, masons, animal caretakers, cashiers, sales personnel, hairdressers, seamstresses, car mechanics, waitresses, cooks, bakers, hotel managers, journalists, farmers, etc. pass through this system. Hardly anyone is hired without these professional training programs.

Pupils sign a three-year contract before leaving school with an employer of their choice and a profession of their desire. All employers are members of local Chambers of Commerce or Chambers of Crafts. These Chambers are governed by companies representatives of the respective professions and determine the curricula for each profession. To match new developments in the professions, these curricula are constantly updated, while some jobs are no longer trained for, e.g., Car Mechanics now Car Mechatronics or Chimney Cleaners now Chimney Energy and Environmentalists.

The standard training lasts for three years. On a revolving routine, apprentices work in their companies for six consecutive weeks before attending six weeks in vocational schools to learn the theory of their profession. After three years when they pass, they get their graduation certificate. During this three-year contract, they get paid by the employer. Depending on the chosen profession, they receive € 1000-1200 monthly or more.

Taxi drivers, washroom cleaners, bus drivers, train drivers, security personnel, etc., are not part of this scheme. The number of employees working in such small, qualified jobs with short training receives less money and is compared to the standard professional education system, marginal.

