Three arrested for possessing and manufacturing illegal guns at Shiashi

  Thu, 14 Aug 2025
The Accra Regional Police Command has apprehended three men for allegedly manufacturing and possessing locally made pistols in Shiashi, a suburb of Accra.

The suspects — 24-year-old dispatch rider Patrick Gyimah of Bawaleshie, 27-year-old electrical welder Emmanuel Osei Yeboah of Adenta Commando, and 29-year-old private security guard Charles Somuah of Ogbojo — are facing multiple weapons-related charges.

In a statement signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs, police said the arrests followed a routine patrol on August 7, 2025, when officers spotted Gyimah acting suspiciously in a secluded part of Shiashi. A search revealed a locally manufactured pistol concealed in his pocket.

Gyimah reportedly confessed to purchasing the weapon from Yeboah and Somuah at East Legon for GH₵2,000, having already paid GH₵800, with a promise that proper documentation would be provided before completing the payment.

The next day, Gyimah led police to the other suspects’ residences. A search of Yeboah’s home uncovered two more locally made pistols, a toy pistol, a BB 12-bore cartridge, and a jackknife. Investigators say Yeboah admitted to producing all three pistols and selling one to Gyimah.

All three suspects have been charged with manufacturing firearms without authority, possession of firearms without authority, and abetment to the manufacture of firearms without authority, in violation of the Arms and Ammunition Act 1972 (NRCD 9). They pleaded not guilty in court and have been remanded into custody to reappear on August 22, 2025.

Superintendent Obeng reminded the public that the illegal manufacture, sale, or possession of firearms is a criminal offence and urged citizens to promptly report suspicious activity to help safeguard communities.

