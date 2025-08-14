Success in National Fight against Irresponsible Mining and illegal Mining requires Observing Coherence with terminologies

The Mining or extractive Industry in Ghana which is in two Classifications namely the Large Scale Mining Sector and Small Scale Mining Sector is characterized with irresponsible mining activities (that is no care for both the environment and societal issues). These situations have made Ghana to be facing a problem of existential threat due to the massive destruction of the environment, especially damages to /diversion and pollution of rivers and damages to the Ecosystem especially in Forest Reserves by some miners.

The activities of some of the miners is also hampering the economy of Ghana. Since beside smuggling of gold etc, there are issues of the destruction of arable lands and farms especially cocoa farms in the Agricultural Sector and the associated contamination of farm products including cash crops like Cocoa, tubers like Cassava, cocoyam, fruits like oranges etc with toxic chemicals due to use of toxic chemicals especially mercury to obtain gold nuggets thus causing serious health hazards to human beings and other animals.

It has been realized that Ghana is yet to find Coherence in the fight against irresponsible mining and illegal mining this has made the nation inability to win the way caused by activities of some miners which are posing both existential threat and damages to the economy of Ghana.

So there is the need for the Nation to find which of the two categories of mining namely Large Scale Mining and Small Scale Mining is greatly characterized with or causing both Irresponsible Mining and illegal mining and for the Nation to attack it head-on through a multifaceted approach. Thus identifying the enemy and Understanding its characteristics and knowing oneself with the will to fight are critical factors for a successful battle against both Irresponsible Mining and illegal Mining. So the History of Surface Mining in Ghana is important to determine the very destructive enemy within the mining sector, which activity is an existential threat and damages to the economy by causing both irresponsible mining and illegal mining respectively. Before this is done, it is important to explain irresponsible mining and illegal mining

Responsible mining

Responsible mining is a transparent and accountable way of mining to ensure the protection of the environment or reduction of footprints or negative effects whilst maximizing gains for all stake holders. Thus the protection of the environment and the interest of all stakeholders must be factored in a Mining operation, Thus Responsible mining implies that the mining of Mining Companies should not be based on prioritizing economic gains over all else. Rather to be based on the broader considerations of societal and environmental footmarks and the remedies. .

Consequently, Responsible Mining is normally based on two pillars namely (a). Protection of the environment and (b). Social responsibility. Thus the definition of Responsible Mining deals with ethical standards by integrating environment management, social responsibility and good economic approaches thus Responsible Mining goes beyond just following regulations.

So the Core or fundamental Pillars of Responsible Mining can be elaborated as follows (1). Protection of Environment through (a), efficient water management to reduce water consumption and prevent pollution of water. (b). land Rehabilitation restoring to original state, (c) Waste management or reduction. (2). Social Responsibility through (a) community or stakeholders engagement, actively involving associated communities in relevant mining decisions process and respect for their traditional cultural heritage, (b) fair labor practices’ safe working environment:, ethical treatment of workers throughout the supply chain. (c) local economic development: contributes to sustainable development of affected community through job creation, skill training, infrastructure development, (d) economic viability to ensure mining is economically sustainable in the long term and benefits both the Company and host nation. (e) Transparency and accountability: transparent in financial dealing and accountable for environmental and social performance, good governance, good corporate governance, and ethical business standard.

Illegal Mining

Illegal Mining is the trespassing of a mining Concession etc or mining without mining rights from the State through the Sector Minister’s permission or mining with mining rights but not adhering to the conditions for the License or not following the proper procedures or not qualified either by age or nationality to undertake mining. It may also be mining in a concession not granted to you or mining in your concession granted by law (mining in an authorized or lawful concession) but performing or mining in unauthorized manner. Or mining activity which disregards environmental and social regulations or concerns.

Let me give an experience to drive my point home. In 2004, when Bogoso Mine as the owner of both the Prestea Concession and the Prestea Underground Mine gained entry into her Prestea Concession, before digging for the planned gold oxide ore for her Oxide Plant, the Company found that there was the need to clean the concession of tailings impregnated with gold Sulphide Ore from the Underground Mine which is though treatable by a Sulphide or BIOX Process Plant owned by the Company, the Minerals Commission did not authorize Bogoso Gold Mine to mine the tailings Gold Sulphide ore for processing it though it was found in the Company’s Concession.

So when the Company started mining or clearing the tailings of the Prestea Underground Mine to feed the Bogoso Sulphide Processing Plant, the Bogoso Mine was ordered to stop by the then Chief of Inspector of Mine, one Mr Stephen Piedu. He gave the reason that the Bogoso Mine was conducting illegal mining notwithstanding the fact that the area was within the lawful Prestea Concession of the Company, since it held the Mining Lease or Rights but it was said as illegal for the mining of the tailings which was dumped in the Prestea Concession by the inactive Prestea State Gold Mine Company which became an assets of Bogoso Mine. It will be wrong to say Bogoso did Galamasey operation which is a method of mining.

He explained that the tailings on the Company’s Concession which came from the Old Prestea Underground Mine which was then owned by Bogoso Mine was sold to Prestea Sankofa Gold. So in order to facilitate early mining, Bogoso Mine had to reach an agreement to create at her cost, a stockpile for Prestea Sankofa Gold Ltd and hired a Mining Service Provider at her cost, I think it was Engineers and Planners to mine the tailings for Prestea Sankofa Gold Ltd. So Illegal mining may be responsible mining as explained above on the Mining of the Tailings.

Assuming it rained heavily an after the rains, gold nuggets are found at the Bank of a River Ankobra in Prestea, and Amaa with a broom or rake of spade gathers the gold for sale, that method of mining is Galamasey or Gather and Sell and her mining activity was done in a responsible manner. What the laws of Ghana requires her to do is to declare the gold so obtained to the Government by contacting the GoldBod for how to benefit from the found gold. It will be illegal mining if she fails to account for the Gold to the GoldBod or the Government.

So the public outcry is against irresponsible mining and not necessarily illegal mining which should be the concern of and duty to the Government and Security Agencies to combat

From the above definitions and explanations one can appreciate that it is irresponsible mining and not necessary illegal mining which is associated with the likely existential threat. Note as stated in the example with the Live and Let Us Live Policy, the Company ensured the Small Scale Miners mined in a responsible manner but because their mining activities were not authorized by the Minister or not captured in his data, it was deemed as illegal mining hence you may say illegal responsible mining if permissible.

Large Scale Surface Mining

Large Scale Surface Mining started in Ghana in 1987 after the enactment of the Minerals and Mining Law 1986 (PNDC Law 153) and the established of Minerals Commission in 1986 with the enactment of Minerals Commission Law 1986 (PNDC Law 154) to attract Foreign Direct Investment.

Canadian Bogoso Gold Ltd, later on as Billiton Bogoso Gold Ltd under the umbrella of the Ghana Chamber of Mines was the first Large Scale Mining otherwise one of the first group of Large Scale Mining Companies in Ghana. The effects of its operation to the environment raised public outcry against Surface Mining and this gave birth to WACAM in 1988 at Dumase near Bogoso, as the first NGO in the fight for Environmental protection in Ghana. With Time, other Large Scale Mining Companies under the umbrella of the Ghana Chamber of Mines entered into the Mining Landscape in Ghana.

Member Companies of the Ghana Chamber of Mines normally termed as Large Scale Mining Companies though also cause destruction of the environment but their situation since they came in existence for over 8 years is not so pronounced as compared to Small Scale Mining as provided by Act 703 of 2006 with the activities of small scale miners between 2006 and 2016 for just a period of 10years.

The activities of the Large Scale Mining Companies under the auspices of the Ghana Chamber of Mines are regarded as responsible mining and legal mining because they normally comply with local and International Standards including posting of Reclamation Bond against rehabilitation and re-vegetation of mined out or disturbed areas and Community Social Responsibility through Stakeholders engagement by a public fora to ensure they do effective responsible mining as explained above by adhering to environmental and societal concerns.

Large Scale Mining Companies as institutions with systems manned by human beings they are not immune from committing illegal mining but when it happens they act swiftly to address the aberrations or illegalities. An act by a Mining Company or a miner is said to be illegal because it is contrary to the conditions for the issuance of the Mining Right or License. It will be wrong to say the miner illegal act is Galamasey which is basically a method of mining within the Small Scale Mining bracket. So Galamasey is Small Scale Mining and Small Scale Mining is Galamasey as explained in the next paragraphs.

Small Scale Mining

Surface Small Scale Mining or simply Small Scale Mining in Ghana through a method with no use of sophisticated technology and no use of substantial expenditure by locals in the form of gather and Sell hence in local parlance as Galamasey emanated from the precolonial days as a source of livelihood.

Small Scale Mining in Ghana was banned in 1906 by the Colonial masters with the view to protecting the environment, so the people were made and supported to operate viable alternative economic ventures especially in the Agriculture Sector with cultivation of Cocoa, oranges and oil palm plantations as some of the perennial crops, which were cropped with annual crops. The ban was reinforced in 1933 by the 1933 Mercury Ordinance.

The ban on the traditional mining remained enforced but it persisted under secret cover until in 1986 when the PNDC regime gave it an official recognition with the lifting of the ban by an initial legalization of Galamasey in local parlance into Small Scale Mining in English with the enactment of Section 77 of the Minerals and Mining Law 1986 (PNDC Law 153). The PNDC followed the Legalization of Small Scale Mining alias Galamasey with formalization processes by the enactment of the Mercury Law 1989 (PNDC Law 217), the Small Scale Gold Mining Law 1989 (PNDCLaw 218) and the Precious Minerals Marketing Law 1989 (PNDC Law 219). Section 21 of PNDC Law 218 is very clear/educative that it should be a method of mining with no use of sophisticated technology and no use of substantial expenditure and restricted to Ghanaians not less than 18 years old..

The PNDC Laws on minerals and mining and subsequent minerals and mining laws by March 2006 were incorporated in April 2006 into Minerals and Mining Act 2006 (Act 703) with matters on Small Scale Mining from Section 81 to Section to 99.

The massive destruction of the environment by the Mining Sector started in the second regime of President Kofour after the passage of the ambiguous Small Scale Mining Law in Act 703 followed by his policy to get Ghanaians to gain Commanding heights in the Mining Sector , so he sent 300 Ghanaian Small Scale Miners including Chairman Wontumi etc and BNI Officers including the late Mr Justice Tzar, (who rose up to become the Executive Director of EOCO in 2013) to China to learn about Mining and to provide intelligence on the Ghanaian Small Scale Miners in China respectively.

These group of people and subsequent miners between 2008 to date made business partnership with their Chinese friends and lured or invited them into Ghana to support them in the Small Scale Mining Sector, reserved for Ghanaians by law. Check the interpretation of Citizen of Ghana at section 111 of Act 703 on interpretations.

So, Small Scale Mining in the Fourth Republic and within a very short period of seven years from 2006 to 2013 saw massive destruction of the environment hence became a problem of serious public concern due to lucrative chances created to some people due to the ambiguous Small Scale Mining Law in Minerals and Mining Act 2006 (Act 703, As well as subsidiary or inferior legislation by the enactment of Minerals and Mining Support Service Regulations 2012 (LI2174) and the enactment of a major law as the Ghana Investment Promotion Act 2013 (Act 845) which failed to make Small Scale Mining as NO GO AREA FOR FOREIGNERS . So these lapses in the laws motivated foreigners especially Chinese to bring thousands of Excavators and Chafang machines for Small Scale Mining.

Google and read ‘Will Ghana ever learn? A letter to the Ghana and China Chamber of Commerce’ as published on the website of Modern Ghana on 23 July 2012 by Anna Hanson

Google and read Sweltering, Heat, Golden Dreams of Chinese Galamasey in Ghana’ as published in 2015. Google and read We do not burn Wontumi’s Excavators by Hon Fuseini’ Google and read ‘Chinese involvement in Small Scale Mining in Ghana by Professor Crawford’’ as published in 2015. Google and read Old Photos and Videos of Self-confessed Amenfi Central PC who is in Galamasey pops up’ ‘.

So, Small Scale Mining, an informal time-tested or traditional mining, method with simple tools or no use of sophisticated technology and no use of substantial expenditure as stated in the PNDC Law 218 and notwithstanding that it has been in Ghana for over thousands years as a rural culture of poverty alleviation therefore deep-seated in rural communities and never caused massive destruction of the environmental of worthy public outcry before the establishment of the Fourth Republic became a national enemy as result of the massive destruction of the environment between 2008 and 2017 or to date.. The good job of the GoldBod in the Small Scale Mining Sector speaks volumes of the damages Small Scale Mining caused to the economy of Ghana between 2012 and 2024.

This is so due to State capture by tycoons and their foreign partners in the Small Scale Mining Sector with sophisticated technology (especially thousands of excavators and Chafang machines) and with the usage of substantial expenditure for Small Scale Mining contrary to PNDC law 218 and exporting of gold by individuals including foreigners contrary to PMMC Law 1989 (PNDC Law 219). Hence the Small Scale Mining Sector is the Mining Sector which brought and is still bringing about massive destruction of the environment and for Ghana not able to maintain good foreign exchange rate between 2012 and 2024.

So, the situation in the Small Scale Mining Sector in the Fourth Republic became very alarming in 2013, due to the massive destruction of the environment. This caused the then Government of day to organize unsuccessful nationwide operation against Illegal Mining. So the destruction of the environment continued unabated due to the activities of greedy people both Ghanaians and Foreigners due to the lucrative windows created by poor laws and with the surge of gold prices with time without dropping though the price of gold is normally described as volatile, so it can drop drastically.

The situation was further worsened In 2015, when the PNDC’s Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) was denied it’s monopoly of exporting gold from the Small Scale Mining Sector as granted by PMMC law 1989 (PNDC Law 219) and it was condemned to act as National Assay Status and handed over the exporting of gold from the Small Scale Mining Sector to Foreigners and their accomplices. Google and read Old Photos and Videos of Self-confessed Amenfi Central PC who is in Galamasey pops up’ Google and read ‘How my Net worth reached 700 Million US Dollars per year’ by Keche Andrew’s wife namely, Hon Ms Joana Gyan. Google and read PMMC has lost Right’s to license gold dealers by Lawyer Mr AC Ankomah Esq.

The above articles in the internet confirmed the handing over of the exporting of gold from the Small Scale Mining Sector to bullion exporters involving foreigners (especially Chinese and Indians) and their Ghanaian partners contrary to law thus making small scale mining in Ghana as both illegal and irresponsible mining activity. So, the Gold for Oil Deal in 2022 came to only the economic rescue of Ghana for Ghana to gain more from the Small Scale Gold Mining Sector as part of a Domestic Gold Purchase Program. The Gold for Oil Deal in the Domestic Gold Purchase Program gave birth in 2025 to the GoldBod to take over 100 percent of the exporting of gold from the Small Scale Mining Sector.

It is worth noting that the complex illegal mining situation in the Small Scale Mining Sector made Dr Tony Aubyn in 2016 as the CEO of Minerals Commission to call for the Review of the laws on Small Scale Mining. Google and read ‘Review of the laws on Small Scale Mining by Dr Tony Aubyn’

So by 2017, the alarming situation in the Small Scale Mining Sector gave birth to Coalition between the Media and CSOs as a formidable Environmental Protection NGO, led by Dr Kenneth Ashigbey and others. Due to greed and acts of corruption, the situation continues to bedeviling the Country. Hence it is high time Ghana combats irresponsible and illegal mining as occasioned by Small Scale Ming head-on.

The real enemy is Small Scale Mining which is characterized with irresponsible mining and illegal mining by its global characteristics. Please Google for Small Scale Mining and its characteristics for confirmation that it is the casual of both irresponsible mining and illegal mining.

The report of the Auditor General on licensed Small Scale Mining Companies as at 2022 speaks of a lot of irregularities including not adhering to Environmental Assessment Regulation 1999 (LI 1652), hence speaks volume of irresponsible and illegal mining in the Small Scale Mining Sector.

Hence, the above narrations uncover Small Scale Mining as the casual of the massive destruction of the Environment, Society and the Economic issues. Hence the Enemy is Small Scale Mining. So for Success in the National Fight against Irresponsible Mining and illegal Mining, requires Observing Coherency through selection of Aim and Maintenance of the Objective. So the aim is as provided by Dr Tony Aubyn Google and read Review of the laws on Small Scale Mining by Dr Tony Aubyn’ and ensuring responsible mining.

So the Hashtag should be Review laws on Small Mining to ensure responsible mining and not Stop Galamasey because it is wrong to say that Akonta Mining Company did illegal mining in the past and term the alleged illegal activity as Akonta Mining Company was involved in Galamasey operations. So Akonta Mining Company was not doing and has never done Galamasey that is gather and sell it rather did illegal commercial mechanized mining or simply illegal mining that is if the allegation of illegality committed by the Company is right.

For Success in the National Fight against Irresponsible Mining and illegal Mining requires action as recommended by Dr Tony Aubyn by Reviewing of the laws on Small Scale Mining to ensure responsible Mining and legal mining as the national objective.

This may require a ban of small scale mining for six months for us to do the right thing including introduction of a new or third Category as Medium Scale Mining Sector for the licensed Small Scale Miners to operate in commercial manner with compliance with both local and International standards as applicable by member Companies of the Ghana Chamber of Mine. It REVIEING OF THE LAWS will require the limiting of Small Scale Mining to Community Small Scale Mining to be allowed if and only if it is in the interest of the affected Communities to do so.

Thus only members of the affected Communities must be involved in it, if it is in the interest of a Community to do. So it should not the business of Government to go round to promote Small Scale Mining. Government should only give an intervention as and when necessary for them to mine responsibly and when possible navigate them to Alternative Livelihood Projects.

The attention of the President of Ghana or related Ministers and relevant Agencies like EPA, is drawn to the good work by the people of Atonsu near Bibiani especially an elderly woman and others for their protest against the previous Administration for attempting to introduce Community Mining in their area, as usually broadcasted by Joy News.

So, by the old lady’s act, Government must not be seen motivating rural communities to do Small Scale Mining. This conduct of Government may cause greedy persons to gang up against persons against Small Scale Mining in their areas like what the old lady and others in Atonsu near Bibiani are doing. The illiterate old lady proofed to have a better understanding of the characteristics of Small Scale Mining than some State Officials and media personnel. So the State should give her a national recognition to let others emulate her shining example.

The Joy News video about the people of Atonsu near Bibiani against Small Sale mining at their enclaves because they understood/understand the repercussions better than some of our Nationals. This video should be broadcasted daily by TV Stations during the ban of small scale mining as part of mindset resetting or reorientation.

The President of Ghana should get this old lady to visit him and with a good TV coverage to let her educate her fellow Ghanaians about her judgment on Small Scale Mining. She is a national hero, so she deserves a national award otherwise a handshake with the President of Ghana, as a measure to motivate her fellow nationals to emulate her shining example.

This great old lady wants the Government to note that, its care of duty requires discouraging citizens or the people in Ghana from doing Small Scale Mining and opt for Alternative Livelihood Projects. So Government must be influencing and supporting protest against Small Scale Mining due to the vices as mentioned by the old lady in JoyNews video that it will breed prostitution, destroy the education of children, destroy cocoa farms or destroy the Agric Sector etc. So the Video by JoyNews refers for our fight against Small Scale Mining.

Community Small Scale Mining for Gold, Salt etc should be allowed if and only if it is in the interest of an affected Community. If ok, it should be under both Central and local governance systems. The Local governance system to include relevant Offices at Regional Levels and District Levels. The District Level to include Reps of Minerals Commission, Rep of EPA, Chiefs of the affected Mining Communities, Security Heads for the District etc.

The issuance of Community Mining permits should reside with the Local governance system. Supervision and monitoring role to be played by both governance systems. The Central governance system under the direction and control of the Sector Minister for Minerals and Mining to be supported by the Minerals Commission, the Forestry Commission, Water Commission and Land Commission should play supervisory and monitoring role. The Ministry of Environment and EPA should play the normal roles to the Mining operations in Ghana.

. Sir, It is an absurdity to ask poor Artisanal Miners for survival or poverty alleviation and tycoons for more wealth accumulation to go through the same time consuming bureaucratic procedures and pay or incur not less than 10,000.00 US Dollars in acquisition of a Mining License . This is unacceptable, hence, a recommendation of a ban of Small Scale Mining for proper reorganization of the Mining Sector to add a third Classification or nomenclature as Medium Scale Mining Sector for the Licensed Small Scale Miners or tycoons to feel free to form partnership with foreigners for commercial mining, since mining is capital intensive and restrict Small Scale Mining to interested communities as stated above.

To reinforce/confirm the call for the ban of Small Scale Mining Sector for its reorganization, let me provide you with clarification on the issues or terms like Small Scale Mining, Illegal Mining and Responsible Mining in the Mining Sector for us to appreciate that the enemy is Small Scale Mining.,

History is watching Ghanaians especially our National Leaders and the next generations will not forgive us especially our sitting President of Ghana and Commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces),for inaction.