Helicopter crash: President Mahama will be leading galamsey war we've never seen in Ghana’s history – Ablakwa

President John Dramani Mahama is preparing to spearhead what government officials describe as the most aggressive and uncompromising campaign yet against illegal mining, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed.

Speaking to the media after signing the book of condolence for the eight victims of last week’s military helicopter crash, Mr. Ablakwa said the President had delivered a firm and unambiguous directive during a Cabinet meeting earlier on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

“I can confirm to you that you are going to see a fight that has never been witnessed in this country. President Mahama is going to lead a very ruthless and relentless campaign against galamsey. He has not minced words at all.

“We had a brief cabinet meeting earlier today, and the President was very clear. There was no ambiguity that he will be leading a war that we have never seen, to deal with this canker, this existential threat once and for all,” he stressed.

The Minister noted that the late Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and other victims of the crash had been deeply committed to combating illegal mining. He urged the nation to honour their legacy by completing the mission they championed.

“It is now up to us to finish the mission they were pursuing, a cause that all of us must be committed to; a cause that all of us must be committed to, to help transform and reset this nation,” Mr. Ablakwa said, adding that their ultimate sacrifice must not be in vain.

He emphasised that safeguarding Ghana’s rivers, forests, and natural heritage should be a central part of memorialising the fallen officers. “We must protect our water bodies and keep this country safe for the generations coming after us,” he stated.

Mr. Ablakwa also expressed gratitude to the diplomatic corps and global leaders for their outpouring of solidarity. “During this memorial, the national mourning, and the opening of this book of condolence, there is hardly any embassy or any international partner accredited to Ghana whose head of mission or representative has not been here.

“All of them have been united with us, grieving and mourning. I want to, on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, extend our profound gratitude. World leaders have called directly, they have sent messages of condolence, they have extended their commiserations through diverse ways,” he said.

He further thanked staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, especially the Protocol Department, for ensuring the smooth reception of dignitaries during the mourning period.