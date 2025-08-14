Samson Lardy Ayenini headlines CoMSSAFest 2025 Seminar 

2019 P.V. Ansah, Journalist of the Year at the 25th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards, Samson Lardy Ayenini headlines the CoMSSAFest 2025.

The renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner and broadcast journalist will be addressing patrons of this year’s seminar under the theme: “The Role of Effective Communication in deepening our democracy”

Other key speakers include; the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Professor Stephen Jobson Mitchual, Dean of the School of Communication and Media Studies (SCMS) Prof Albert Agbesi Wornyo, and the Patron of the Communication and Media Studies Students Association (CoMSSA), Professor Andy Ofori-Birikorang.

The event takes place at the School of Creative Arts (SCA) on the Central Campus of the UEW. with students from other faculties in attendance.

According to the Planning Committee led by the President of the Association, Mr. Stephen Zoure, this years’ event promises to be historic in view of the various activties that have been lined up compared to previous years.

“This festival is a tribute to your tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to shaping the future of communication in our society. It is because of your influence that we believe in the power of words to create change, foster understanding, and advance democratic principles.

As we participate in the events lined up over the next six days, let us recognize that we are part of something historic, something that will be remembered as a defining chapter in UEW’s history,” he revealed.d in an interview

Other activities that characterize this year’s event include; fun games, time with lecturers, and a dinner and awards night to recognize the contributions of members and alumni of the School of Communication and Media Studies ( SCMS) for blazing the trail of the institution, which will be 20 years in 2027.