Sissala Chiefs mourn helicopter crash victims, extend condolences to bereaved families

The chiefs and people of the Sissala Area have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of eight distinguished Ghanaians who died in the August 6 military helicopter crash.

In a statement signed by Kuoro Abu Diaka Sukabe Ninia V, Paramount Chief of Zini and Interim PRO/Secretary of the Sissala Council of Chiefs, the traditional leaders described the incident as a heartbreaking moment for the nation, noting that it claimed the lives of both senior government officials and military personnel who died in the line of duty.

“In the spirit of nationalism, we (Council of Sissala Chiefs) convey our profound condolences to the presidency, the good people of our beloved country Ghana and the bereaved families,” the statement read. “Their patriotism, dedication to duty and sacrifice resulting in their death on the line of duty should and will continue to inspire generations.”

The Council emphasised that the passing of these “eight irreplaceable sons of Ghana” was a national tragedy, but their ultimate sacrifice would be remembered as a legacy worthy of recognition before God and future generations.

They called on the entire nation to rally behind the government and the bereaved families with “the needed support and prayers deserving of the situation.”

“We pray the Good Lord to comfort the bereaved families and grant the souls of our sons eternal peace and rest. MAY THEIR SOULS REST IN PEACE,” the statement concluded.

The eight victims, including cabinet ministers, senior security officials, and political figures, perished when a Ghana Air Force helicopter crashed while on official duty. The incident has drawn national mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the political divide, traditional authorities, and ordinary citizens.