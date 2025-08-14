Helicopter crash: Six remaining victims to be buried at military cemetery at Tse Addo

The six remaining victims of the August 6 military helicopter crash will be laid to rest on Friday, August 15, at the Military Cemetery in Tse Addo, Accra, following a solemn state funeral at the Black Star Square.

Briefing the press on Thursday, August 14, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Mr. Stan Dogbe, outlined that the Ghana Armed Forces will oversee the ceremony in three phases — a pre-burial service, the main funeral, and the interment.

The pre-burial service, scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., will feature tributes from family, colleagues, and institutions, along with Quran recitations. Vice-President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is expected at 8:50 a.m., followed by President John Dramani Mahama at 9 a.m., marking the start of the official service.

The programme will run for about three hours before the remains are moved to Burma Camp for burial rites conducted jointly by the Armed Forces and the respective churches of the deceased.

To ensure a smooth process, Mr. Dogbe announced that buses will be provided to transport the bereaved families to the cemetery and help reduce congestion along the route. He urged mourners to strictly follow directions from military police officers managing movement and parking.

Air Commodore Thomas Nii Okai of the Ghana Armed Forces said special arrangements have been put in place to accord the six fallen officers full state honours, noting the rare nature of conducting such a mass burial. He appealed to the public for full cooperation at both the Black Star Square and the cemetery to ensure order and dignity throughout the proceedings.