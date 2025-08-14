Helicopter crash: Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi pays emotional tribute to late Dr. Omane Boamah

Former Minister of Education, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, has penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, describing him as a once fierce adversary in student politics who later became a trusted son and friend.

Titled “From Tormentor to a Son – Fare Thee Well, Hon. Dr. Omane Boamah”, the tribute recounts their first encounters during heated debates over tertiary education financing when Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi served as Minister of Education under President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The former minister recalled that an unresolved issue from Hon. Harry Sawyer’s tenure — the financing of tertiary education, particularly the “cost sharing” policy — had reached a boiling point. As student leaders, including Hon. Edward Bawa and a young Omane Boamah, mounted strong resistance, the Ministry faced intense pressure.

“A massive student demonstration that charged the Ministry of Education was professionally de-escalated by COP Kofi Boakye, who was then at the Police Headquarters,” Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi recounted. “In the frontline was student Omane Boamah, firm in his convictions and unwavering in his advocacy.”

Despite the tense beginnings, their relationship grew beyond political and ideological divides. After graduating and becoming a physician, Dr. Boamah attended to Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi’s children, Nana Kufuor and Nana Darko, at the family’s Cantonments residence.

“Our relationship did not end when national political leadership changed hands in 2009,” the former minister noted. “Ideological differences did not separate us. My word of advice to him was always, ‘Ghana first, and don’t forget where you have come from.’”

Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi described the late minister as a dedicated public servant, a compassionate medical doctor, and a friend whose loyalty transcended political lines.

In closing his tribute, he wrote: “My son, Fare thee well.”