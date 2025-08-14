Venture Capital Trust Fund Board urged to support innovative businesses for national development

The Deputy Minister for Finance, Mr. Thomas Nyarko-Ampem, has urged the new Governing Board of the Venture Capital Trust Fund (VCTF) to support high-potential businesses and innovative ideas that will drive economic growth.
He said this during the inauguration of the board on Tuesday in Accra.
He noted that the Trust Fund was established to address a critical gap in the country’s financial architecture and remain a strategic investment for national development.
In his remarks, the Chairperson of the Board, Dr. Daniel K. Seddoh, expressed appreciation to the government for the opportunity to serve and pledged that the team will work to fulfil its mandate in line with the Trust Fund’s strategic objectives.
Other members include Mr. Michael Abbey, Ms. Emmanueler Ewurabena Quaye, Ms. Alimatu Issahak, Mr. Kisseih Antonio, Mr. Victor Yaw, Mr. Henry Bukari, Ms. Evelyn Mawuse Amesame, and Nana Okokodurfo Ogyeabo Kwamena Hamma Ababio VII.