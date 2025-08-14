Tragedy strikes Keta as 6-year-old boy drowns at Goba beach

A heartbreaking incident has occurred at Goba Beach in Keta, Volta Region, where a six-year-old boy, Jonathan Ahiable, lost his life after drowning in stagnant water.

Information available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the boy had gone to the beach with two other children, aged four and five, to swim in the water.

The reports also revealed that the three children entered a stagnant water to swim, but Jonathan suddenly got drowned and could not be found, which prompted a search operation with the other two children been rescued.

Mr John Kugbey, an eyewitness told GNA that the Keta Ambulance Service and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were informed, and a rescue operation was launched together with fisherfolks in the area, who assisted in finding Jonathan's body after a thorough search.

“With the help of the rescue team, the boy was later fold and taken to the hospital,” he said.

He explained that, Jonathan was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival at the Keta Municipal Hospital and the body has been deposited at the Keta Municipal Hospital’s morgue pending further examination and autopsy.

Mr Wonder Setsofia Deynu, the NADMO Director at Keta, who confirm the incident to GNA urged parents to take good care of their children especially during the vacation period to ensure their safety and well-being.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of supervising our children and being vigilant when they are around water bodies,” he said.

He said the mother of the deceased child, Madam Eunice Gatogoh, was grief-stricken over the loss of her child, with the family still in shock, while the community was rallying around them during the difficult situation.

Mr Deynu said that the incident had sent shockwaves through the Keta community, with many expressing sadness and condolences to the family and appealed to the authorities of the Goba Beach, a popular spot for recreation, to improve security, safety measures and supervision thoroughly all the times.

He said the authorities of the Municipal Assembly would consider implementing safety measures at popular beaches and around water bodies by providing lifeguards, warning signs, and educate the public on water safety to prevent such incidents in the future.

GNA also gathered that the incident was further reported to the police in the area who had launched investigation into the incident and authorities were expected to review safety protocols and emergency response procedures with the findings of the investigation would also enable prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

