ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Helicopter crash: Court denies bail for Wontumi TV Presenter over accusations against President Mahama

  Thu, 14 Aug 2025
Headlines Wontumi TV presenter Akyenkwaa Nana Kofi Asare
THU, 14 AUG 2025
Wontumi TV presenter Akyenkwaa Nana Kofi Asare

The Accra Circuit Court has denied bail to Wontumi TV presenter Akyenkwaa Nana Kofi Asare, who is facing charges after making on-air remarks allegedly linking President John Dramani Mahama to the August 6 military helicopter crash that killed eight people.

Police arrested Kofi Asare on Tuesday, August 12, over what they described as unfounded and inflammatory claims made during a broadcast. The crash in the Adansi Akrofoum District of the Ashanti Region claimed the lives of senior government officials and military personnel, prompting nationwide grief ahead of a state funeral set for Friday, August 15.

At Thursday’s hearing, the presiding judge rejected the defence’s bail request and ordered that the accused remain in police custody while investigations continue.

Defence counsel Enoch Anhwere Afoakwah, speaking to Citi News after the ruling, condemned the decision as a “miscarriage of justice” and confirmed that the legal team will appeal the case at the High Court.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Helicopter crash: President Mahama will be leading galamsey war we've never seen...

51 minutes ago

US technical team expected in Ghana to probe helicopter crash – Ablakwa US technical team expected in Ghana to probe helicopter crash – Ablakwa

51 minutes ago

Prof. Wilberforce Sefakor Dzisah Prof Wilberforce Dzisah returns as Chair of UniMAC Governing Council

1 hour ago

Helicopter crash: Six remaining victims to be buried at military cemetery at Tse Addo Helicopter crash: Six remaining victims to be buried at military cemetery at Tse...

1 hour ago

Wontumi TV presenter Akyenkwaa Nana Kofi Asare Helicopter crash: Court denies bail for Wontumi TV Presenter over accusations ag...

1 hour ago

Helicopter crash: We apologise to NDC, President Mahama — NPP on party-affiliated TikTokers killers Helicopter crash: 'We apologise to NDC, President Mahama' — NPP on party-affilia...

1 hour ago

TikTokers who allegedly threatened to kill Mahama and First Lady must be prosecuted — Beatrice Annan TikTokers who allegedly threatened to kill Mahama and First Lady must be prosecu...

1 hour ago

Presidential Staffer and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Beatrice Annan Mahama’s government has shown commitment in ending galamsey — Beatrice Annan

1 hour ago

Helicopter crash: GAF awaits experts, manufacturer to examine black box Helicopter crash: GAF awaits experts, manufacturer to examine black box

2 hours ago

Bright Simons writes: Chaos after helicopter crash in Ghana highlights “katanomics” theory Bright Simons writes: Chaos after helicopter crash in Ghana highlights “katanomi...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line