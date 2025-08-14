Helicopter crash: Court denies bail for Wontumi TV Presenter over accusations against President Mahama

The Accra Circuit Court has denied bail to Wontumi TV presenter Akyenkwaa Nana Kofi Asare, who is facing charges after making on-air remarks allegedly linking President John Dramani Mahama to the August 6 military helicopter crash that killed eight people.

Police arrested Kofi Asare on Tuesday, August 12, over what they described as unfounded and inflammatory claims made during a broadcast. The crash in the Adansi Akrofoum District of the Ashanti Region claimed the lives of senior government officials and military personnel, prompting nationwide grief ahead of a state funeral set for Friday, August 15.

At Thursday’s hearing, the presiding judge rejected the defence’s bail request and ordered that the accused remain in police custody while investigations continue.

Defence counsel Enoch Anhwere Afoakwah, speaking to Citi News after the ruling, condemned the decision as a “miscarriage of justice” and confirmed that the legal team will appeal the case at the High Court.