ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

M-CODe urges MMDAs to enforce bye-laws on household toilets

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
Social News M-CODe urges MMDAs to enforce bye-laws on household toilets
THU, 14 AUG 2025

The Bono Regional branch of the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) has urged the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enact and enforce bye-laws requiring landlords to provide households toilets for their tenants.

The National Environmental Sanitation Policy and the Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936) mandate all local authorities to develop and enforce by-laws that require landlords and property owners to provide household toilets and impose penalties for non-compliance.

According to the coalition, an advocacy group, comprising mass media institutions, and journalists crusading against open defecation through coordinated and more aggressive policy influence and public sensitization, the provision of household toilets would greatly help the nation to end open defecation and improve sanitation outcomes.

Mr K Peprah, the Bono Regional Coordinator of the M-CODe gave the advice in an interview with the media in Sunyani to mark the 2025 Ghana Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) week celebration.

The Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) in collaboration with the M-CODe is holding the Week with activities, including the dissemination of a new standard for reusable menstrual pads on the theme “WASH for a Healthy Ghana, Everyone, Everywhere”.

However, the M-CODe has adopted the theme “Dignity for all, toilets for all: End Open Defecation Now.”

Mr Peprah indicated that the enactment and strict enforcement of the bye-laws remained a crucial part of the multi-pronged approach required to achieve national sanitation targets and also ended open defecation.

He observed that “The by-laws give local authorities the power to fine defaulting landlords or prosecute them”, saying an open defecation free was required to put Ghana on the edge to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs Six).

Target 6.2 of the global goals on Sanitation and hygiene enjoins countries to provide access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and end open defecation, paying special attention to the needs of women and girls and those in vulnerable situations by 2030.

However, just about five years to go, Mr Peprah regretted that still many households in the region had no toilets, a situation which was partly contributing to open defecation in the local communities.

In a highlight, Mr Ampaabeng Kyeeremeh, a member of the coalition explained that the annual celebration of the week aimed to promote public awareness of WASH issues, advocating greater investment in resilient sanitation systems, equitable access to WASH, and sustained partnerships to achieve national and global WASH goals.

Earlier, the coalition held radio discussions to sensitize the masses about the effects and the need for everybody to contribute towards

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Three arrested for possessing and manufacturing illegal guns at Shiashi Three arrested for possessing and manufacturing illegal guns at Shiashi

1 hour ago

AG moves to dismiss suspended Chief Justice’s fresh bid to halt removal proceedings AG moves to dismiss suspended Chief Justice’s fresh bid to halt removal proceedi...

3 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Helicopter crash: President Mahama will be leading galamsey war we've never seen...

4 hours ago

US technical team expected in Ghana to probe helicopter crash – Ablakwa US technical team expected in Ghana to probe helicopter crash – Ablakwa

4 hours ago

Prof. Wilberforce Sefakor Dzisah Prof Wilberforce Dzisah returns as Chair of UniMAC Governing Council

4 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Six remaining victims to be buried at military cemetery at Tse Addo Helicopter crash: Six remaining victims to be buried at military cemetery at Tse...

4 hours ago

Wontumi TV presenter Akyenkwaa Nana Kofi Asare Helicopter crash: Court denies bail for Wontumi TV Presenter over accusations ag...

4 hours ago

Helicopter crash: We apologise to NDC, President Mahama — NPP on party-affiliated TikTokers killers Helicopter crash: 'We apologise to NDC, President Mahama' — NPP on party-affilia...

4 hours ago

TikTokers who allegedly threatened to kill Mahama and First Lady must be prosecuted — Beatrice Annan TikTokers who allegedly threatened to kill Mahama and First Lady must be prosecu...

4 hours ago

Presidential Staffer and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Beatrice Annan Mahama’s government has shown commitment in ending galamsey — Beatrice Annan

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line