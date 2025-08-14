M-CODe urges MMDAs to enforce bye-laws on household toilets

The Bono Regional branch of the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) has urged the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enact and enforce bye-laws requiring landlords to provide households toilets for their tenants.

The National Environmental Sanitation Policy and the Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936) mandate all local authorities to develop and enforce by-laws that require landlords and property owners to provide household toilets and impose penalties for non-compliance.

According to the coalition, an advocacy group, comprising mass media institutions, and journalists crusading against open defecation through coordinated and more aggressive policy influence and public sensitization, the provision of household toilets would greatly help the nation to end open defecation and improve sanitation outcomes.

Mr K Peprah, the Bono Regional Coordinator of the M-CODe gave the advice in an interview with the media in Sunyani to mark the 2025 Ghana Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) week celebration.

The Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) in collaboration with the M-CODe is holding the Week with activities, including the dissemination of a new standard for reusable menstrual pads on the theme “WASH for a Healthy Ghana, Everyone, Everywhere”.

However, the M-CODe has adopted the theme “Dignity for all, toilets for all: End Open Defecation Now.”

Mr Peprah indicated that the enactment and strict enforcement of the bye-laws remained a crucial part of the multi-pronged approach required to achieve national sanitation targets and also ended open defecation.

He observed that “The by-laws give local authorities the power to fine defaulting landlords or prosecute them”, saying an open defecation free was required to put Ghana on the edge to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs Six).

Target 6.2 of the global goals on Sanitation and hygiene enjoins countries to provide access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and end open defecation, paying special attention to the needs of women and girls and those in vulnerable situations by 2030.

However, just about five years to go, Mr Peprah regretted that still many households in the region had no toilets, a situation which was partly contributing to open defecation in the local communities.

In a highlight, Mr Ampaabeng Kyeeremeh, a member of the coalition explained that the annual celebration of the week aimed to promote public awareness of WASH issues, advocating greater investment in resilient sanitation systems, equitable access to WASH, and sustained partnerships to achieve national and global WASH goals.

Earlier, the coalition held radio discussions to sensitize the masses about the effects and the need for everybody to contribute towards