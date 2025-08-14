PUBLIC PETITION: Police presence urgently needed on Fulfulso–Sawla Road

The Fulfulso–Sawla stretch of road in the Savannah Region remains dangerously under-patrolled. As a frequent traveler from Tamale to Nandom, I have observed a worrying absence of police barriers, particularly at night. This glaring security gap exposes commuters to heightened risks.

Under the 1992 Constitution, the Ghana Police Service led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is entrusted with critical responsibilities: preventing and detecting crime, protecting lives and property, maintaining peace and order, apprehending offenders, and enforcing the law. These duties are especially urgent for high-risk routes such as Fulfulso–Sawla.

We do not need to wait for tragedy to strike before acting.

Recent incidents within the region are grim reminders of the consequences of delayed response:

On 24 July 2025, a man named Balenbogma was shot dead, and his son seriously injured in a brutal armed robbery near Taselema on the Bole–Bamboi highway.

On 29 May 2022, lawyer Richard Badombie was fatally shot by armed robbers between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri on the same highway; the attack occurred while he was traveling from Accra to Jirapa.

Following that incident, three suspects were arrested on 30 May 2022 by the Savannah Regional Police Patrol team in connection with the lawyer’s killing.

Earlier, on 7 July 2024, MP Yusif Sulemana publicly expressed alarm over gruesome serial killings in Bole-Bamboi, calling for swift security action to prevent further escalation.

I urge your office, the Ministry of the Interior, and relevant agencies to take immediate preventive measures including installing and maintaining regularly manned police barriers and increasing patrols along the Fulfulso-Sawla road.

A visible police presence is a powerful deterrent and could mean the difference between safety and tragedy. We cannot afford to adopt a reactive posture after lives are lost.

This is more than a request, it is a plea to safeguard lives, ensure public peace, and reinforce confidence in our security institutions. Let us act now, before it’s too late.

Emmanuel Bekyieriya

Concerned Citizen, Nandom

Email: [email protected]